Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa: Who will win today's Durand Cup 2022 match?

Mohammedan SC will take on defending champions FC Goa in the 2022 Durand Cup opener on Tuesday, August 16, at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

The two teams played the final of the 2021 edition of the tournament. The encounter was a neck-and-neck affair, with both sides failing to make a breakthrough in normal time.

The match went into extra time, and FC Goa skipper Edu Bedia scored the winner in the 105th minute.

The Gaurs will be fielding their B team along with four first-team players - Hrithik Tiwari, Muhammed Nemil, Phrangki Buam and Ayush Chhetri - for the tournament opener.

Gaurs head coach Deggie Cardozo opened up about the match in a press release.

"We’re excited to kickstart our Durand Cup campaign on Tuesday. As we face Mohammedan SC, it will be repeat of last year’s final. They may have done their homework but so have we, and our focus is completely on ourselves and what we can do to get a good result," he said.

Black Panthers head coach Andrey Chernyshov is expected to field his first team in order to seek revenge of last season's final defeat.

Recalling the encounter, he shared his views, saying:

"We all remember that we lost to FC Goa in the last final. Of course, this will give us additional motivation in this match. But we also understand that this is the opening match of the tournament and is an additional excitement. We have lot of new players that we want to see in serious games. Therefore, it is very important for us to start the tournament with a win."

Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa:

Head-to-head

The Black Panthers and the Gaurs have crossed paths only once before, the 2021 Durand Cup final. The match ended in favor of the Gaurs.

Matches played: 1

Mohammedan SC wins: 0

FC Goa wins: 1

Draws: 0

Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa:

Team News

Both teams will enter the 2022 Durand Cup opener with all their players available for selection.

Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa:

Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: Sports18 - 1, Sports18 - 1 HD, Sports18-Khel

Live Stream: Voot

Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa:

Prediction

Mohammedan SC 3 - 1 FC Goa.

