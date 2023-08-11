Mohammedan SC vs Indian Navy FT: When and where to watch 2023 Durand Cup clash?

Mohammedan SC will get a shot to claim three important points against the Indian Navy Football Team after they lost their opener to ISL League Shield winners Mumbai City FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. The Kolkata giants will take on the Navy side on Friday, August 11, with the game scheduled for an afternoon kickoff at 3:00 pm IST.

Mohammedan were tactically outclassed by Des Buckingham's men in their last match, but there were a lot of mistakes made in their defensive third which cost them dearly. Under the tutelage of Mehrajuddin Wadoo, the hosts looked shaky under an organized Islanders press.

The Indian Navy FT have an interesting squad with some talented players who are known faces in the Indian Footballing circuit. The likes of Novin Gurung, Dalraj Singh, Britto PM, Pintu Mahata, and Sreyas VG have all plied their trade for clubs from the ISL and the I-League. They will look to catch the eye of a few scouts as they take to the pitch in Asia's oldest club tournament.

While Mohammedan are the clear favorites on paper owing to their foreigners and the team being in competitive action recently, the Indian Navy have a few tricks up their sleeves and could surprise the hosts.

Mohammedan SC vs Indian Navy FT: 2023 Durand Cup Match Details

Match: Mohammedan SC vs Indian Navy FT, Group B, Durand Cup

Date and Time: Friday, August 11, 2023, 3:00 pm IST

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.

Mohammedan SC vs Indian Navy FT: Telecast Details

The Durand Cup match between Mohammedan SC and INFT will be broadcast on Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD TV channels from 3.00 pm IST on Friday.

Mohammedan SC vs Indian Navy FT: Live Streaming Details

The game between the Mohammedan SC and Indian Navy can also be streamed on Sony LIV from 3.00 pm IST.