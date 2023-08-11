Mohammedan SC vs Indian Navy preview, prediction, team news, and more | 2023 Durand Cup 

Following a disappointing defeat to Mumbai City FC, I-League side Mohammedan SC are set to lock horns with Indian Navy in the 2023 Durand Cup. The Group B fixture is scheduled to take place at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Friday.

The Black and White Brigade encountered difficulties in the first half against the Islanders, conceding thrice within the opening half-hour. Nonetheless, they made a strong comeback in the second half, causing significant issues for the formidable Mumbai City side while also finding the back of the net once.

Although head coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo will be disappointed with the result, he can draw positives from their second-half display and hope for that momentum to continue in the upcoming matches.

Furthermore, Mohammedan SC also secured a noteworthy victory in the 2023 Calcutta Football League (CFL) after their game against Mumbai City FC. Wadoo's men dominated proceedings against FCI and clinched a convincing 3-1 win.

On the other side, the Indian Navy, previously participants in the Mumbai Football League, are preparing for their first game of the season. Known for their resilience, they might adopt a defensive approach, especially given the strength of their opponents.

Mohammedan FC vs Indian Navy Football Team: Team News

Mohammedan are set to get a considerable boost for the next two games, as Beneston Barretto is set to return to the squad. Argentinian striker Alexis Gomez and winger Bikash Singh are also in form and will hope to make their mark in the Durand Cup.

Meanwhile, the Navy side have experienced players in their ranks, including full-back Novin Gurung, who has played for Rajasthan United FC, and Muhammed Inayath, a recent acquisition from Delhi FC.

Mohammedan FC vs Indian Navy Football Team: Prediction

I-League outfit Mohammedan FC are clear favorites for this game. Under Mehrajuddin Wadoo, the Kolkata outfit have found a renewed dynamism, shown by their recent results.

The Black and White Brigade are expected to dominate possession and control the proceedings. However, it's crucial not to underestimate the Navy side, given their determination to defend deep and pose problems on the break.

It will be a tactically intriguing affair, but Mohammedan SC are expected to secure all three points.

Prediction: Mohammedan SC 3-1 Indian Navy FT