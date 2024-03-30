Mohammedan SC vs Inter Kashi FC preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

On March 30, Saturday, Mohammedan SC host Inter Kashi FC in the I-League 2023-24 at the Naihati Bankimanjali Stadium in West Bengal.

Mohammedan are unbeaten in 10 games, winning six and drawing four. They met Real Kashmir in their previous game, which ended in a goalless stalemate. However, they continue to remain atop the points table with 14 wins and one loss in 21 games.

Meanwhile, Inter Kashi continue to dominate with their impressive nine-game unbeaten streak. Their last triumph, a hard-fought 2-1 victory against Shillong Lajong, marked their 11th win of the season and fourth in a row.

Their consistent performances has solidified their position in third place in the points table, making them a force to be reckoned with in the league.

Mohammedan SC vs Inter Kashi FC Match Details

Match: Mohammedan SC vs Inter Kashi FC

Date and Time: March 30; 06:30 pm IST

Venue: Naihati Bankimanjali Stadium, West Bengal

Mohammedan SC vs Inter Kashi FC Head-to-Head

Mohammedan and Inter Kashi have met only once in the I-league, during the reverse fixture in November. Mohammedan won 2-0.

Matches Played: 1

Mohammedan SC Won: 1

Inter Kashi FC Won: 0

Draw: -

Mohammedan SC vs Inter Kashi FC Probable XIs

Mohammedan SC

Padam Chettri (GK), Zodingliana Ralte, Mohammed Irshad, Joseph Adjei, Mohammed Jassim, Mirjalol Qosimov, Beneston Piecton Barretto, Wahengbam Angousana Luwang, Alexis Gómez, Eddie Padilla, Sagolsem Bikash Singh

Inter Kashi FC

Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Sanson Pereira, Peter Hartley, Tejas Krishna, Jordan Lamela Garrido, Phijam Vikash Singh, Julen Perez Del Pino, Sumeet Passi, Gyamar Nikum, Mario Barco Vilar , Edmund Lalrindika

Mohammedan SC vs Inter Kashi FC Match Prediction

Mohammedan met Inter Kashi just once, in the reverse fixture last year, where the former held a slight advantage. However, Kashi enters the upcoming game with four consecutive victories, while Mohammedan are coming off a draw in their previous game.

Considering their recent form, Kashi is anticipated to exert control and take the win.

Prediction: Inter Kashi to win

Mohammedan SC vs Inter Kashi FC Live Telecast Details, Channel List, and Live Score Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel