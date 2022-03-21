Mohammedan SC vs Kenkre: Who will win today's I-League match?

Mohammedan SC will take on Kenkre FC in Match 36 of the I-League 2021-22 on Monday (March 21) at the Naihati Stadium in Kolkata.

Mohammedan SC are placed atop the I-League standings with 12 points from five encounters. They have registered four wins and a loss thus far in the ongoing edition of the I-League.

Meanwhile, Kenkre FC are reeling at the bottom of the points table with just a single point from four matches. They have one draw and three losses to their name this season.

The Black Panthers head into this encounter on the back of a 1-2 loss against the Churchill Brothers SC.

Nigerian striker Kenneth Ikechukwu scored the first goal of the game in the second minute to give his side a 1-0 lead in the game. However, Marcus Joseph struck at the 57th minute to level the scores.

Ikechukwu scored another goal in the 63rd minute to help the Churchill Brothers SC bag three full points.

Kenkre FC, on the other hand, lost their previous game 3-0 against TRAU FC. Both sides lost their previous I-League matches and will look to get back to winning ways when they meet each other on Monday.

Mohammedan SC vs Kenkre: Head-to-head

Kenkre FC are making their I-League debut this season. This will be the first meeting between the two teams.

Matches Played: 0

Kenkre FC wins: 0

Mohammedan SC wins: 0

Draws: 0

Mohammedan SC vs Kenkre: Team News

Both teams will enter the game with all their players available for selection.

Mohammedan SC vs Kenkre: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports.

Live Stream: Official I-League Facebook page and 1Sports Facebook.

Mohammedan SC vs Kenkre: Prediction

Mohammedan SC has been the best team thus far in the ongoing edition of the I-League. Meanwhile, Kenkre FC hasn't bagged a single win so far and will struggle against the Blank Panthers.

Prediction: Mohammedan SC 2-0 Kenkre FC.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar