Mohammedan SC vs Namdhari preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

On Saturday, March 9, Mohammedan SC will take on Namdhari in the I-League 2023-24 match at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl.

Mohammedan SC are ranked at the top of the table, having won 11 out of 17 games. They have lost just one game while five have ended as a draw. Mohammedan defeated Gokulam in the most recent game by 3-2. Eddie Hernández, Alexis Gómez, and David Lalhlansanga scored a goal each.

On the other hand, after two back-to-back wins, Namdhari faced a 0-0 tie against Rajasthan FC on Wednesday (March 6). They are now ranked 11th in the I-league 2023-24 points table with just five wins and nine losses.

Mohammedan SC vs Namdhari Match Details

Match: Mohammedan SC vs Namdhari

Date and Time: March 09, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Naihati Bankimanjali Stadium, Naihati

Mohammedan SC vs Namdhari Head-to-Head

Mohammedan SC have played only one against Namdhari in the first meeting in December 2023 at Bunkerhill MSC Soccer Schools. Mohammedan won the game by 1-0.

Matches Played: 1

Mohammedan SC Won: 1

Namdhari Won: 0

Draw: -

Mohammedan SC vs Namdhari Probable XI

Mohammedan SC

Padam Chettri, Zodingliana Ralte, Mohammed Irshad, Joseph Adjei, Mohammed Jassim, Mirjalol Qosimov, Lalremsanga Fanai, Alexis Gómez, David Lalhlansanga, Eddie Gabriel Hernández Padilla (C), Sagolsem Bikash Singh

Namdhari

Nishan Singh, Saurabh Bhanwala, Harpreet Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Manbir Singh, Stephen Acquah, Imanol Arana Sádaba, Harmanpreeth Singh, Manvir Singh, Jaskaranpreet Singh, Iván Garrido Ciaurriz

Mohammedan SC vs Namdhari Match Prediction

Mohammedan SC and Namdhari are having contrasting campaigns in the I-League 2023-24. Mohammaden are ranked at the top while Namdhari are placed 11th. However, both teams have won two out of their last three games.

Mohammedan have already beaten Namdhari this season and would look to dominate in the upcoming game as well.

Prediction: Mohammedan SC are expected to win the match.

Mohammedan SC vs Namdhari Live Telecast Details, Channel List, and Live Score Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel