Mohammedan SC vs NEROCA preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

Mohammedan SC are all set to face NEROCA in their next I-League 2023-24 fixture at the Naihati Bankimanjali Stadium on Sunday (December 24).

In the ongoing season, Mohammedan SC are the only unbeaten team in the league as they have notched up seven wins and three draws after 10 matches. They are also the league leaders as they sit four points clear at the top.

The Black & Whites played a goalless draw with Churchill Brothers in their previous game and will be eager to avoid any slip-ups in this contest.

On the other hand, NEROCA are currently involved in the relegation battle having managed only a single win, two draws, and seven losses after 10 matches.

They are on a three-game losing streak, including a 3-4 defeat to Rajasthan FC in their last game. NEROCA would consider themselves lucky if they could get back with anything from this match.

Mohammedan SC vs NEROCA Match Details

Date & Time: December 24, 7:00 pm IST

Venue: Naihati Bankimanjali Stadium

Mohammedan SC vs NEROCA Head-to-Head

The two teams have faced each other five times so far, with Mohammedan SC winning two of those matches. While NEROCA have won one game, two contests have ended up as a draw.

Matches Played: 5

Mohammedan SC Win: 2

NEROCA Win: 1

Draw: 2

Mohammedan SC vs NEROCA Probable XI

Mohammedan SC

Padam Chettri, Joseph Adjei, Vanlalzuidika Chhakchhuak, Samad Ali Mallick, Zodingliana Ralte, Lalremsanga Fanai, Bikash Singh Sagolsem, Mirjalol Kasimov, Wahengbam Angousana, Eddie Hernandez, Alexis Gomez

NEROCA

Santosh Singh Irengbam, Monoranjan Singh, Waikhom Rohit Singh Meitei, Surajit Seal, Balwinder Singh, Tangva Ragui, Sushil Meitei, Sajal Bag, Tarak Hembram, Ansumana Kromah, Lourembam David Singh

Mohammedan SC vs NEROCA Prediction

It is a mismatch between two sides having contrasting forms. While Mohammedan SC are dominating the league this season, NEROCA are trying to survive in the competition. It will be no short of a miracle if NEROCA manage to defeat Mohammedan SC in this contest.

Prediction: Mohammedan SC are expected to win this game.

Mohammedan SC vs NEROCA Live Telecast Details, Channel List, and Live Score Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel