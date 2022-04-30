Mohammedan SC vs NEROCA: Who will win today's I-League match?

Mohammedan SC will take on NEROCA FC in the 2021-22 I-League season on Saturday at the Naihati Stadium in Kolkata.

Mohammedan SC are second in the I-League standings with 28 points from 14 encounters this season. They have eight wins and a couple of losses to their name this season while their remaining four games ended in draws.

Meanwhile, NEROCA FC are languishing at the bottom of the promotion zone table with 19 points from the same number of encounters as Mohammedan SC. They have four wins and seven draws in the ongoing edition of the I-League. The club have lost three games in the 2021-22 I-League season.

The Black Panthers head into this encounter on the back of a draw against RoundGlass Punjab FC. Both sides scored a goal each during the first and second halves, which saw the game end in a 2 - 2 draw.

NEROCA FC, on the other hand, drew against Sreenidi Deccan FC. The match between the two sides ended in a closely fought 0-0 stalemate.

Mohammedan SC vs NEROCA: Head-to-head

The two sides have met each other on two occasions thus far, with both matches ending in draws. Neither side have won against each other so far in the history of the competition.

Matches Played: 2

Mohammedan SC wins: 0

NEROCA FC wins: 0

Draw: 2

Mohammedan SC vs NEROCA: Team News

Mohammedan SC and NEROCA FC will enter this I-League game with all their players available for selection.

Mohammedan SC vs NEROCA: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

TV: 1Sports.

Live Stream: Official I-League Facebook page and 1Sports Facebook

Mohammedan SC vs NEROCA: Prediction

Prediction: Mohammedan SC 1 - 1 NEROCA FC

Edited by Ritwik Kumar