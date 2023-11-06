Mohammedan SC vs TRAU preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

Mohammedan SC will lock horns with TRAU in their next I-League 2023-24 fixture on Tuesday (November 7). The Naihati Bankimanjali Stadium will host the game at 7:00 PM IST.

Mohammedan SC made a winning start to their campaign by defeating Aizawl FC 2-1 in their opening game. In their next game, they had to share the spoils with Shillong Lajong 1-1.

On the other hand, TRAU played a 1-1 draw against Delhi FC in their opening game. However, in their second game, they lost to Real Kashmir 01.

TRAU will be searching for their first victory of the season. Meanwhile, Mohammedan SC will be itching to get back to the winning ways by securing the full three points here.

Mohammedan SC vs TRAU Match Details

Date & Time: November 7, 2023, 7:00 pm IST

Venue: Naihati Bankimanjali Stadium

Mohammedan SC vs TRAU Head-to-Head

The two sides have met five times so far. Mohammedan SC have won two matches and TRAU have won a solitary game. Meanwhile, two matches have ended up as a draw.

Matches Played: 5

Mohammedan SC Win: 2

TRAU Win: 1

Draw: 2

Mohammedan SC vs TRAU Probable XI

Mohammedan SC

Padam Chettri, Samad Ali Mallick, Joseph Adjei, Dettol Moirangthem, Zodingliana Ralte, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Mirjalol Kasimov, Wahengbam Angousana, Lalremsanga Fanai, Prince Opoku Agyemang, and Alexis Gomez

TRAU

Mithun Samanta, Thawan, Pritam Kumar Singh, Sunil Benchamin, Gerard Williams, Bidyananda Singh, Japes Nongthambam, Deepak Singh L, Abraham Okyere, Ibrahima Balde, and Liton Shil

Mohammedan SC vs TRAU Prediction

Mohammedan SC have done well so far but they need to be more clinical in front of the goal to score more goals. At the same time, TRAU are also struggling in front of the goal as they have managed to score only one goal in two matches. Mohammedan SC have looked better overall in terms of skill so far.

Prediction: Mohammedan SC are expected to emerge victorious in this contest.

Mohammedan SC vs TRAU Live Telecast Details, Channel List and Live Score Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel