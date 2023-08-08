Mohun Bagan SG inch closer to Durand Cup 2023 knockouts with a clinical victory over Punjab FC

Mohun Bagan Super Giant earned their second consecutive victory in the Durand Cup 2023 beating Punjab FC 2-0 at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata on Monday, August 8. An own goal from Melroy Assisi and a strike by Hugo Boumous decided the Group A tie, which sent the Mariners to the top of the pile.

Head coach Juan Ferrando, returning to the sidelines after missing the opener, named a lineup that was more similar to the one they would expectedly field in the upcoming Indian Super League. Anwar Ali made his club debut, while the likes of Brendan Hamill, Boumous, and Vishal Kaith returned to the fray after a break.

Meanwhile, Melroy Assisi, Leon Augustine, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, and Nikhil Prabhu all made their debut for the Warriors, who were playing in their opening match of the tournament. With two stacked-up lineups, it was expected to be a tightly contested counter and it definitely unraveled as one.

The Mariners had a more adventurous opening to the game but right winger Leon Augustine chipped away at the MBSG defense. Subhasish Bose even had to face booking while trying to contain the right winger.

However, in the 23rd minute, Mohun Bagan broke the deadlock with a bit of luck. After receiving the ball on the right flank, Manvir Singh dribbled past Nikhil Prabhu and sent in a low cross into a dangerous area. Debutant Melroy Assisi deflected the ball into his own net as he slipped.

The damp surface didn't allow either team to play fluid football as it rained incessantly and the goal gave a big boost to Mohun Bagan in otherwise tricky conditions. Although Staikos Vergetis' side had few bright moments, the lack of support for Luka Majcen made matters difficult for them.

The hosts went into the half-time break with a slender lead but still had a lot of task at hand.

Mohun Bagan SG's defensive discipline carry them over the line against Punjab FC

Seeing the lack of progressional play in the first half, Warriors' gaffer Staikos Vergetis introduced veteran midfielder Juan Mera. However, all of Punjab's hopes of getting back into the tie quickly dissipated when a Liston Colaco cross from the right was turned in by Hugo Boumous after an absolute howler from Punjab custodian Kiran Kumar Limbu.

The two-goal lead added a lot of panache to how Juan Ferrando's team's play. They decided to shut up shop immediately however, Punjab FC's attacking vigor allowed them to find some loopholes.

One such opportunity arrived a few minutes later when Krishnananda Singh found Majcen at the edge of the opposition box, but the Slovenian's effort rebounded off the crossbar. Luka had a second bit at the cherry soon after when Amarjit Singh set him up with a lobbed ball inside the box, but this time, Vishal Kaith rose to the occasion and parried it away.

The unbreachable backline of Anwar Ali and Brendan Hamill kept at it till the final whistle and secured the three points for the Mariners. They will next face arch-rivals East Bengal FC in the all-important Kolkata derby.