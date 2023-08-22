Mohun Bagan SG vs Abahani Limited Dhaka prediction, preview, predicted lineups, and more for AFC Cup 2023 playoff clash

After edging past Machhindra FC in the previous round, Mohun Bagan Super Giant will lock horns against Abahani Limited Dhaka in the 2023 AFC Cup south zone playoff clash at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata on Tuesday.

The eventual winner of the clash will book a berth in the group stages of the second-tier continental competition. The Mariners will look to continue their streak and make it a hat-trick of appearances in the tournament.

However, their recent performances haven't been the most inspiring. Although they started the Durand Cup with two consecutive victories, they slumped to a 0-1 defeat in the Kolkata derby against arch-rivals East Bengal FC.

Expand Tweet

Juan Ferrando's men have seemingly recovered from the loss and dished out a 3-1 hammering to Machhindra FC. A surprising brace from Anwar Ali and Jason Cummings' maiden strike was enough to drown the Nepalese outfit.

The last time the two sides met was in the qualifiers last year, when MBSG, then known as ATK Mohun Bagan, met Dhaka Abahani and got the better of them in a close affair.

Meanwhile, the Bangladeshi outfit is the most successful club in their country and will be a tough nut to crack. The most recently defeated Maldivian side Club Eagles FC in the previous round of the qualifiers.

Mohun Bagan SG vs Abahani Limited Dhaka: Predicted Lineups

Mohun Bagan SG: Vishal Kaith (GK), Subhasish Bose, Brendan Hamill, Anwar Ali, Asish Rai, Anirudh Thapa, Glan Martins, Sahal Abdul Samad, Hugo Boumous, Jason Cummings, Liston Colaco.

Abahani Limited Dhaka: Mahfuz Hasan (GK), Rahmat Mia, Ridoy, Ezekiel, Muzaffarjon, Foysal Ahmed Sahim, Ojukwu, Chukwudiebube, Masur Rana, Cornelius Stewart, Soleimani.

Mohun Bagan SG vs Abahani Limited Dhaka: Prediction

Expand Tweet

Given their on-paper supremacy, Mohun Bagan SG will be expected to be clear-cut favorites. The records too speak in favor of the Kolkata giants. However, the Dhaka-based club isn't pushovers by any stretch. With the likes of Cornelius Stewart and Foysal Ahmed Sahim at their disposal, Abahani Limited Dhaka could cause an upset of sorts.

Prediction: Mohun Bagan SG 3-1 Abahani Limited Dhaka