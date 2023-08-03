Mohun Bagan SG vs Bangladesh Army FT prediction, preview, team news, and more | Durand Cup 2023

The 2023-24 season of Indian football is finally upon us and Mohun Bagan Super Giant will kick off the affairs against Bangladesh Army Football Team in the 2023 edition of the Durand Cup on Thursday. The Group A opener will unravel at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata, from 5.45 pm IST.

The Mariners have made use of the transfer window judiciously, acquiring some of the finest talents in the country. The signings of Anirudh Thapa, Anwar Ali, and Sahal Abdul Samad have metamorphosed the side into one of the title favorites this season.

Furthermore, they have also strengthened their foreign contingent with the incoming of Jason Cummings and Armando Sadiku. Last season, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, then known as ATK Mohun Bagan, bowed out of the group stages after a shock defeat against I-League outfit Rajasthan United FC.

Durand Cup @thedurandcup



Inaugural match ahead!



Complimentary tickets available at Mohun Bagan Tent on 31st July, 11 am to 6 pm.



@adgpi @easterncomd @IAF_MCC @indiannavy @HQ_IDS_India The wait is over!Inaugural match ahead!Complimentary tickets available at Mohun Bagan Tent on 31st July, 11 am to 6 pm.@adgpi @easterncomd @IAF_MCC @indiannavy @HQ_IDS_India pic.twitter.com/1p3GvMyseu

But both the club and head coach Juan Ferrando would be in pursuit of righting those wrongs. The defending ISL champions have been clubbed in Group A, alongside their opening-day opponents Bangladesh Army FT, arch-rivals East Bengal FC, and Punjab FC. Youth team gaffer Bastab Roy is expected to be in charge of the first match.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh team, coached by Abdur Razzak, will be a relatively unknown entity and could pose some threats to the ISL club.

Mohun Bagan SG vs Bangladesh Army FT: Team News

The Mariners have kept their cards close to their chest and disclosed very little about their squad for the Durand Cup.

Bastab Roy, however, underlined that a "combination of senior and junior team" players is likely to take center stage.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Army team have roped in eight players on loan from the Dhaka Mohammedan Sporting Club, winners of their local Federation Cup this year. They also have a few more talented players in their lineup.

Mohun Bagan SG vs Bangladesh Army FT: Prediction

On paper, there shouldn't be any doubts regarding the outcome of the tie. The Green and Maroon Brigade are the overwhelming favorites with the arsenal at their disposal. However, there are considerable doubts about the lineup that Mohun Bagan might field.

The quality of the Army team is also unknown for the moment but still expect the Mariners to come out on top.

Prediction: Mohun Bagan SG 2-0 Bangladesh Army FT