Mohun Bagan SG vs Bashundhara Kings preview, prediction, telecast details, and more for the AFC Cup 2023-24 clash

The 2023-24 AFC Cup is back in action, with Mohun Bagan Super Giant set to host Bangladesh champions Bashundhara Kings at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, October 24.

Originally scheduled to take place at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium, the match was relocated to Odisha due to the ongoing Durga Puja festivities and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

The Mariners enter this match in remarkable form, boasting an impressive 10-game winning streak, making them appear nearly invincible at the moment.

In the AFC Cup, their journey started in the qualifying round with wins over Machhindra FC and Dhaka Abahani. Subsequently, they began the group stage with a resounding 4-0 victory against Odisha FC and followed it with a 2-1 win over Maziya S&RC.

Following their Durand Cup victory, Juan Ferrando’s men have been the dominant force in both the ISL and the AFC Cup, and currently lead in both competitions. They will be determined to secure a win against the champions of Bangladesh and move closer to securing a spot in the knockout rounds of the AFC Cup.

Meanwhile, the Bashundhara Kings are undisputedly the best team in Bangladesh at the moment. The Kings have won the last three Bangladesh Premier League titles and have also played in the AFC Cup before.

While their league season is yet to begin, they have had mixed results in the continental tournament so far. They were defeated by Sharjah FC in the AFC Champions League qualifying round, and as a result, had to settle for an AFC Cup spot.

The Kings kicked off their AFC Cup campaign with a surprising loss to Maziya S&RC but bounced back with a 3-2 victory over Odisha FC. They occupy the third spot in the table, but a win over the Indian champions would propel them to the top of the standings.

These two sides have met previously during last season’s AFC Cup as well. Mohun Bagan secured a convincing 4-0 victory in the first game thanks to a hat-trick from Liston Colaco. The second game, however, was closely contested and ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

Mohun Bagan SG vs Bashundhara Kings: Predicted XI

Mohun Bagan SG: Vishal Kaith; Anwar Ali, Hector Yuste, Brendan Hamill, Subhasish Bose, Liston Colaco; Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Hugo Boumous; Dimitri Petratos, Jason Cummings.

Bashundhara Kings: Mehedi Hasan; Biswanath Ghosh, Tariq Kazi, Boburbek Yuldashev, Saad Uddin; Asror Gafurov, Didier Brossou, Rakib Hossain; Miguel Ferreira, Robinho, Dori.

Mohun Bagan SG vs Bashundhara Kings: Telecast and live streaming details for the 2023-24 AFC Cup clash

The game between Mohun Bagan SG and Bashundhara Kings will be broadcast on Sports18 and is available for live streaming on both JioTV and FanCode App from 9:30 PM on Tuesday, October 24.

Mohun Bagan SG vs Bashundhara Kings: Prediction

Mohun Bagan SG are coming off a two-week break, which could have halted their momentum a bit. However, the quality their squad possesses and the impressive form of their attacking players will create a formidable challenge for Bashundhara Kings to contend with.

Nevertheless, it’s crucial not to underestimate the Bangladesh champions, who have players such as Robinho, Ferreira, and Dori in exceptional form. These players have the potential to exploit Mohun Bagan on the counter-attack and pose a real threat.

Prediction: Mohun Bagan SG 3-1 Bashundhara Kings