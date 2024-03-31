With the ISL Shield in their sights, Mohun Bagan Super Giants are set to host Chennaiyin FC at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday, March 31.

Since Antonio Habas assumed control at the start of the year, Mohun Bagan have been in outstanding form. They have remained undefeated in the ISL under the two-time ISL winner, securing victory in six of their last eight matches, which has propelled them to second place in the table.

The Mariners currently trail Mumbai City FC by two points, while having played one game less. Consequently, a victory on Sunday is vital for their aspirations of securing the Shield and starting the final stretch of the season on a positive note.

Despite fielding a star-studded squad, the impact of Habas’s efforts should not be underestimated, as he has brought stability to the team that they struggled to find under Juan Ferrando. Nevertheless, this match will serve as a test of their character, as Chennaiyin FC has proven to be a challenging opponent for the top sides this season.

Meanwhile, Owen Coyle’s Chennaiyin are currently 11th in the table, but they are well positioned to secure a spot in the top six. With just four points separating them from sixth-placed Bengaluru FC, while having a game in hand over their rivals vying for the final playoff berth, the Marina Machans are in still in a promising position.

Coyle’s men have shown their quality in glimpses this season, but have blown hot and cold. This contrast is evident in their recent performances, where they beat league leaders Odisha FC, only to suffer a 1-0 defeat against bottom-placed Hyderabad FC within the span of a week.

The Scottish tactician is hoping that his team can show improvement, particularly with the playoff berth hanging in the balance.

"We still have a real chance this year of going to the top six. To do that we need to perform really well and look to get a result tomorrow which we’ll keep on doing. There’s no doubt we face a difficult task. But it wouldn’t stop us in our endeavours to go and get a result for our audience because we still have a realistic chance of making the top six," Coyle said in the pre-match press conference.

Mohun Bagan SG vs Chennaiyin FC: Telecast details

The ISL clash between Mohun Bagan SG and Chennaiyin FC will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1 in India. It can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app on Sunday, March 31, from 7.30 pm IST.

Mohun Bagan SG vs Chennaiyin FC: Predicted lineup

Mohun Bagan: Vishal Kaith (GK), Anwar Ali, Hector Yuste, Subhasish Bose, Deepak Tangri, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Manvir Singh, Joni Kauko, Liston Colaco, Dimitri Petratos, and Jason Cummings.

Chennaiyin FC: Debjit Majumder (GK), Ankit Mukherjee, Ryan Edwards, Lazar Cirkovic, Aakash Sangwan, Connor Shields, Ayush Adhikari, Vincy Barretto, Rafael Crivellaro, Rahim Ali, and Farukh Choudhary.

Mohun Bagan SG vs Chennaiyin FC: Prediction

Mohun Bagan SG are heavy favorites to win this game, given their form and quality of players at their disposal. They have often started the games on the front-foot and will aim to exploit Chennaiyin FC’s defensive vulnerabilities.

Coyle is unlikely to change his strategy, and following a two-week break, his team should be fresh. They will look to apply pressure from the outset and force Mohun Bagan onto the back foot.

However, their ability to secure three points will hinge on their efficiency in front of goal and their defensive resilience, which has been lacking this season.

Prediction: Mohun Bagan SG 3-1 Chennaiyin FC