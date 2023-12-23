Mohun Bagan SG vs FC Goa head-to-head stats and records you need to know before ISL 2023-24 Match 61

The next highly anticipated encounter in the ISL 2023-24 season is upon us, as the reigning champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant prepare to host league leaders FC Goa on Saturday.

Mohun Bagan recently faced their first defeat of the season when Mumbai City FC came from behind to secure a 2-1 victory. The game was marred by a total of seven red cards, three of which were incurred by Bagan players, leading to the absence of several key players for the upcoming clash.

Nevertheless, the Mariners still have a strong squad with the ability to compete against the Gaurs. They will certainly be eager to bounce back from the recent setback. A win over FC Goa would also propel them to the summit, securing a two-point lead over both their opponents and Kerala Blasters FC.

Addressing the media in anticipation of the game, head coach Juan Ferrando acknowledged the upcoming clash against FC Goa as a difficult clash.

"They have started the season so well. They’re playing in good performances as they have had very good results home and away. This season they’ve signed good players, so it’ll be a tough game but a good challenge for us to play against. This type of teams are good for us to show our good performance."

Meanwhile, FC Goa are currently soaring high and stand as one of the two undefeated teams in the league. Accumulating an impressive 20 points in just eight games, the Gaurs have an opportunity to establish a significant lead over their competitors.

Under Manolo Marquez, the Goa have excelled defensively, keeping six clean sheets and conceding a mere three goals thus far. The goal will be to sustain this momentum and secure the top spot as the ISL enters a one-month hiatus.

Despite their formidable form, Marquez believes that facing a team under Juan Ferrando’s management has consistently posed a challenge.

"While at Hyderabad FC, we played four games against them last season, and also in the 2021-22 season. They sometimes change their formation – sometimes playing with three center-backs and preferring a backline of four at other times. They have very good players who can decide the fate of a game with just one action, but then it’s the same with us as well."

Mohun Bagan SG vs FC Goa: Head-to-head record

Matches Played: 6

MBSG wins: 4

FCG wins: 1

Draws: 1

Mohun Bagan SG vs FC Goa: Top goalscorers this season

Mohun Bagan SG: Jason Cummings (4)

FC Goa: Rowllin Borges, Victor Rodriguez, Noah Sadaoui (2)

Mohun Bagan SG vs FC Goa: Stats and numbers from the 2023-24 Indian Super League season

Most saves: Vishal Kaith (10), Arshdeep Singh (12)

Most shots per 90: Armando Sadiku (1.7), Noah Sadaoui (2.4)

Most chances created: Hugo Boumous (14), Victor Rodriguez (20)

Most clearences: Hector Yuste (28), Sandesh Jhingan (45)