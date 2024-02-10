Mohun Bagan SG vs Hyderabad FC preview, predicted lineups, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of ISL 2023-24 clash

The reigning ISL champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant will aim to narrow the gap to the top when they face Hyderabad FC at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday, February 10.

After a strong start to their campaign, the Mariners experienced a huge setback during mid-season and currently hold the fifth spot with 20 points to their name.

The Kolkata giants have not won their last four games in the league, suffering three crucial defeats against title contenders Mumbai City FC, Kerala Blasters FC, and FC Goa.

Following another disappointing Super Cup campaign, Mohun Bagan returned to the ISL with a hard-fought 2-2 draw against arch-rivals East Bengal FC, with Dimitri Petratos scoring a late equalizer.

A victory on Saturday, however, would propel them above Mumbai City FC into the fourth place. Additionally, Bagan have played one game fewer than third-placed Kerala Blasters, who are currently four points ahead of them.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC have faced various challenges in the past month, with financial struggles leading to the departure of several key players in the January transfer market. Head coach Thangboi Singto has only around 20 players to choose from, with many being young talents new to the ISL.

Despite the likelihood of finishing at the bottom of the table this season due to differences in quality, the youngsters have shown determination and resilience during their defeats to FC Goa and Odisha FC. It will certainly be a tough challenge against Mohun Bagan, but they will look to give it their all once again.

Mohun Bagan SG vs Hyderabad FC: Telecast details

The ISL clash between Mohun Bagan SG and Hyderabad FC will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1 in India. It can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app on Saturday, February 10 from 7:30 PM.

Mohun Bagan SG vs Hyderabad FC: Predicted Lineups

Mohun Bagan SG: Vishal Kaith (GK), Asish Rai, Hector Yuste, Brendan Hamill, Subhasish Bose, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Dimitri Petratos, Armando Sadiku.

Hyderabad FC: Gurmeet Singh (GK), Alex Saji, Mohammed Rafi, Sajad Parray, Mark Zothanpuia, Lalchhanhima Sailo, Joao Victor, Abdul Rabeeh, Makan Chote, Ramhlunchhunga, Aaren D’Silva.

Mohun Bagan SG vs Hyderabad FC: Prediction

Mohun Bagan are clear favorites to secure a comfortable victory and end their four-game winless streak in the ISL. Head coach Antonio Habas, whose team has surprisingly been leaky at the back, will hope that Bagan can assert dominance from the first minute and score early goals.

On the other hand, Hyderabad will likely have to defend for long periods in the game, but they will still hold hope and look to play on the break using the pace of Abdul Rabeeh and Makan Chote.

Prediction: Mohun Bagan SG 3-0 Hyderabad