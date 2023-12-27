Mohun Bagan SG vs Kerala Blasters Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy football tips for today's Mohun Bagan SG vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2023-24 Match

Mohun Bagan Super Giant, close on the heels of having suffered an embarrassing 1-4 defeat at the hands of FC Goa, take on Kerala Blasters FC at the Salt Lake Stadium in an Indian Super League match on Wednesday.

Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, won their previous game against Mumbai City FC 2-0 at home. However, the Blasters do not have a very good record against the Mariners at this venue, having last won against them here back in January 2020.

Juan Ferrando's men will be hoping to get to the international break with smiles on their faces although it will not be easy against a resurgent visiting side.

It will be a clash that the supporters of both clubs will be looking forward to, given that the teams represent the traditional footballing regions of India: Bengal and Kerala.

Mohun Bagan SG vs FC Goa: Squads to choose from

Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Syed Zahid Bukhari.

Defenders: Anwar Ali-I, Subhasish Bose, Ashish Rai, Hector Yuste, Sumit Rathi, Ravi Bahadur Rana, Brendan Hamill.

Midfielders: Deepak Tangri, Sahal Abdul Samad, Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Armando Sadiku, Glan Martins, Hugo Boumous, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Ningombam Engson Singh, Suhail Ahmad Bhat.

Forwards: Dimitri Petratos, Jason Cummings, Manvir Singh, Kiyan Nassiri Giri, Fardin Ali Molla, Liston Colaco.

Kerala Blasters FC

Goalkeepers: Karanjit Singh, Lara Sharma, Mohd. Arbaz, Sachin Suresh

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Milos Drincic, Marko Leskovic, Ruivah Hormipam, Prabir Das, Sandeep Singh, N Huidrom-Singh, Aibanbha Dohling

Midfielders: Adrian Luna, Danish Farooq-Bhat, Jeakson Singh, Freddy Lallawmawma, Mohammed Azhar, Sukham Meitei, Vibin Mohanan, Bryce Miranda, Nihal Sudeesh, Saurav Mandal

Forwards: Daisuke Sakai, Dimitris Diamantakos, Ishan Pandita, Rahul KP, Bidyashagar Singh, Kwame Peprah, Mohammed Aimen.

Mohun Bagan SG vs Kerala Blasters: Predicted lineups

Mohun Bagan Super Giant: Vishal Kaith; Brendan Hamill, Suhail Ahmed Bhat, Subhasish Bose; Sumit Rathi, Anirudh Thapa, Deepak Tangri, Kiyan Nassiri; Manvir Singh, Jason Cummings, Dimitri Petratos.

Kerala Blasters FC: Sachin Suresh; Ruivah Hormipam, Milos Drincic, Naocha Singh, Pritam Kotal; Vibin Mohanan, Danish Farooq, Daisuke Sakai, Mohammed Aimen; Kwame Peprah, Dimitris Diamantakos.

Mohun Bagan SG vs Kerala Blasters: Match details

Match: Mohun Bagan SG vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2023-24

Venue: VYBK Stadium, Salt Lake, Kolkata.

Date: 27 December 2023; 8 pm kickoff.

Mohun Bagan SG vs Kerala Blasters: Fantasy suggestions

Fantasy suggestion 1: Vishal Kaith; Subhashish Bose, Ruivah Hormipam, Brendan Hammill, Pritam Kotal; Anirudh Thapa, Kiyan Nasseri, Vibin Mohanan; Daisuke Sakai, Kwame Peprah, Jason Cummings.

Captain: Jason Cummings | Vice-captain: Kwame Peprah.

Fantasy suggestion 2: Sachin Suresh; Subhashish Bose, Milos Drincic, Brendan Hammill, Pritam Kotal; Hugo Boumous, Danish Farooq, Vibin Mohanan; Daisuke Sakai, Dimitri Petratos, Armando Sadiku.

Captain: Jason Cummings | Vice-captain: Kwame Peprah.