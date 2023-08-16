Mohun Bagan SG vs Machhindra FC: When and where to watch the 2023 AFC Cup playoff clash?

Putting behind the upsetting defeat in the Durand Cup against their arch-rivals East Bengal, Mohun Bagan Super Giant will shift their focus to the 2023-24 AFC Cup preliminary round encounter against Machhindra FC on Wednesday. The playoff tie, which will decide the Mariners' fate in the second-tier continental competition, will unravel at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

The Green and Maroon Brigade were flying high in the opening games of the season in the Durand Cup. They defeated Bangladesh Army FT 5-0 before registering a clinical 2-0 victory against Punjab FC.

But Juan Ferrando's side, despite fielding a pretty stacked-up lineup, slumped to a 1-0 defeat against East Bengal. That sent a few warning signals to the Mohun Bagan camp.

However, they will need to regroup quickly and put that derby result behind them. For Machhindra FC will be a challenge in their own regard.

They secured the second position in Nepal's A-division last season. Their 3-2 triumph against Bhutan's Paro FC earned them the chance to face Mohun Bagan in the AFC Cup's second preliminary round.

The Nepalese outfit will be unsurprisingly a threat on the break and Mohun Bagan will have to be wary of them.

Mohun Bagan SG vs Machhindra FC: AFC Cup playoff match details

Match: Mohun Bagan SG vs Machhindra FC, AFC Cup Qualifiers Preliminary Round.

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 16, 7.00 PM IST.

Venue: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

Mohun Bagan SG vs Machhindra FC: Telecast details

The AFC Cup 2023 playoff match between Mohun Bagan SG vs Machhindra FC isn't scheduled to be broadcast.

Mohun Bagan SG vs Machhindra FC: Live streaming details

The match between the Mariners and the Nepalese club will be live-streamed on the InSports TV app from 7.00 PM IST on Wednesday.

Fans can also watch today's game on Mohun Bagan SG's official Facebook page as a subscriber.