Mohun Bagan SG vs NorthEast United FC head-to-head stats and records you need to know before ISL 2023-24 match

Fresh off ending FC Goa’s unbeaten run in the ISL, Mohun Bagan SG are set to host NorthEast United FC at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday, February 17.

After three consecutive losses, which caused them to slip to fifth place in the table, the Mariners find themselves back in the top four. They are just five points behind leaders Odisha FC, with two games in hand.

The performance in Goa, where Dimitri Petratos’ goal secured a crucial victory, would have undoubtedly boosted their confidence after a challenging period. They will aim to maintain that momentum as they approach pivotal games.

However, head coach Antonio Habas revealed his plans to change the starting lineup due to fixture congestion. He said:

"We are thinking of changing the first XI for that game. Because we have to play three matches in one week and we will need to change for the next game. Depending on that game, we might have to make four or five changes in the next match."

Meanwhile, NorthEast United FC have significantly improved since the turn of the year. Following two victories in the Super Cup, the Highlanders have recorded one win and one draw in the ISL, including a 3-2 triumph over East Bengal FC in their most recent game.

Although the acquisition of Tomi Juric has already yielded positive results, their performances away from home raise some concerns as they are yet to secure a victory on the road.

They currently sit in seventh place in the standings, but three points on Saturday would propel them past Jamshedpur FC and back into the playoff positions.

"Our objective is clear. We want to develop and prepare. If we go to the playoffs, fantastic. If we don’t go, we will still be working and preparing everything for next season. That’s for sure. Now, we need to perform against Mohun Bagan in Kolkata which is not going to be an easy game at all," head coach Juan Pedro Benali explained.

Mohun Bagan SG vs NorthEast United FC: Head-to-head record

Matches played: 21

MBSG wins: 13

NEUFC wins: 5

Draws: 3

Result in the reverse fixture: NorthEast United FC 1-3 Mohun Bagan SG

Mohun Bagan SG vs NorthEast United FC: Top goalscorers this season

Mohun Bagan SG: Dimitri Petratos, Jason Cummings (5)

NorthEast United FC: Parthib Gogoi, Nestor Albiach (3)

Mohun Bagan SG vs NorthEast United FC: Stats and numbers from the 2023-24 Indian Super League season

Most saves: Vishal Kaith (25), Mirshad Michu (34)

Most assists: Sahal Abdul Samad (4), Jithin MS (3)

Most shots per 90: Armando Sadiku (4.1), Nestor Albiach (3.1)

Most clearances: Hector Yuste (45), Michel Zabaco (46)