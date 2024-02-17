Mohun Bagan SG vs NorthEast United FC: Preview, predicted lineups, and more for ISL 2023-24 clash

After a statement victory against FC Goa earlier in the week, the recovering Mohun Bagan Super Giant side will shift their focus to the NorthEast United FC challenge at the VYBK stadium in Kolkata on Saturday.

Since taking over the reins at the club, Antonio Lopez Habas has expectedly transformed the Mariners into title contenders yet again. While the draw against arch-rivals East Bengal was a testament to their resilience, the clinical victory over NorthEast United highlighted their return to form. But their resurgence made headlines when Mohun Bagan dished out the first defeat of the season to high-flying FC Goa.

Currently, the Green and Maroon Brigade are third in the rankings with 26 points from 13 outings. A victory will push them to second spot over FC Goa, at least temporarily.

Meanwhile, the Highlanders under Juan Pedro Benali, are on an upward trajectory themselves. They are coming fresh off a thrilling 3-2 victory over East Bengal at home. Tomi Juric and Nestor Albiach looked lethal during the encounter and NEUFC will be hoping for the duo to replicate a similar performance against the Mariners.

Mohun Bagan SG vs NorthEast United FC: Match details for the ISL 2023-24 clash

Match: Mohun Bagan SG vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2023-24

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Stadium, Kolkata.

Date and Time: February 17, 5.00 pm IST.

Mohun Bagan SG vs NorthEast United FC: Probable lineups

MBSG: Vishal Kaith (GK), Dippendu Biswas, Hector Yuste, Subashish Bose, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Manvir Singh, Joni Kauko, Sahal Abdul Samad, Liston Colaco, Dimitri Petratos, and Jason Cummings.

NEUFC: Mirshad Michu (GK), Dinesh Singh, Michel Zabaco, Asheer Akhtar, Buanthanglun Samte, Macarton Nickson, Mohammed Bemammer, Redeem Tlang, Nestor Albiach, Parthib Gogoi, and Tomi Juric.

Mohun Bagan SG vs NorthEast United FC: Telecast and live stream details

The ISL clash between Mohun Bagan SG and NorthEast United FC will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1 in India. It can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app on Saturday, February 17 at 5:00 PM.

Mohun Bagan SG vs NorthEast United FC: Prediction for the ISL 2023-24 clash

It wouldn't be an overstatement to assert that Mohun Bagan are still undergoing a transition phase under Antonio Habas. However, they are still a force to reckon with as evidenced in their clash against FC Goa previously. Expectedly, the Mariners will carry a lot of that momentum in the upcoming fixture. But the Highlanders are enjoying a purple patch of their own and will be a tough nut to crack even for the well-drilled MBSG outfit.

Prediction: Mohun Bagan SG 2-1 NorthEast United FC