Mohun Bagan SG vs Odisha FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know ahead of the ISL 2023-24 clash

Two of the in-form teams in the Indian Super League (ISL) are poised to face each other as Mohun Bagan Super Giant prepare to host Odisha FC at the Salt Lake Stadium on Wednesday, December 6.

The Kolkata giants have maintained a flawless record in the ISL with five consecutive wins. Juan Ferrando’s men, who are expected to defend their title, will be eager to continue their impressive form and overcome another strong title contender.

But despite their impeccable domestic performance, their continental journey suffered a setback with a resounding 5-2 defeat to Odisha FC in the group stages. Consequently, Ferrando faces some pressure to deliver results as they enter a crucial phase of games.

Addressing the media before the match, the Spanish coach emphasized that the primary focus is not revenge but rather on the team’s development.

"Obviously they are a good side. They have been playing good football as we all know, but you know, we need to prepare ourselves. We know what we are facing tomorrow. We know how good they are. It’s just that we need to be focused and we need to go with the plan."

Meanwhile, Odisha FC are currently the Indian Super League’s in-form team. They have won their last five games, which include three massive victories in the AFC Cup and wins over Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC in the ISL.

Following a slow start to the season, Sergio Lobera seems to have successfully fine-tuned his team to his approach, resulting in important victories. Three points on Wednesday would propel Odisha to third place, surpassing their rivals Mohun Bagan SG.

While expressing confidence in his squad, Lobera acknowledged that Mohun Bagan will be determined to bounce back after their detrimental loss in the AFC Cup.

"We are happy about the results that we have got in the last few games. But, we need to focus on the present," Lobera said. "We are in a good moment. The team is working very well. We are growing every day, ready to improve some things obviously, especially to try to find the balance between attack and defence. The team was better in the last game but we are going to play against a very good team."

Mohun Bagan SG vs Odisha FC: Head-to-head record

Expand Tweet

Games played: 9

Mohun Bagan SG wins: 5

Odisha FC wins: 1

Draws: 3

Mohun Bagan SG vs Odisha FC: Top goalscorers this season

Mohun Bagan SG: Dimitri Petratos, Jason Cummings (2)

Odisha FC: Diego Mauricio (3)

Mohun Bagan SG vs Odisha FC: Stats and numbers from the 2023-24 Indian Super League season

Most saves: Amrinder Singh (17 - OFC), Vishal Kaith (5 - MBSG)

Most shots per 90: Armando Sadiku (4.5 - MBSG), Diego Mauricio (3.4 - OFC)

Most chances created: Hugo Boumous (10 - MBSG), Ahmed Jahouh (9 - OFC)

Most clearences: Mourtada Fall (31 - OFC), Hector Yuste (20 - MBSG)