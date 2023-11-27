Mohun Bagan SG vs Odisha FC preview, prediction, team news, and more | AFC Cup 2023-24 

After a brief hiatus, the AFC Cup returns to action, with two of the ISL heavyweights Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Odisha FC locking horns at the Salt Lake Stadium on Monday.

Both teams have had solid starts to their ISL campaigns. Following an inconsistent period, the Juggernauts have bounced back and find themselves fifth in the ISL standings with 10 points to their name.

Odisha FC, however, faced challenges in the continental competition, as they suffered back-to-back losses - a 4-0 defeat to Mohun Bagan and a 3-2 stumble against Basundhara Kings.

They have since turned the tide, and are currently on a three-game winning streak. Additionally, victories against Maziya S&RC in the continental campaign have brought them within one point of their upcoming opponents, Mohun Bagan, with two games left.

Ahead of the match, head coach Sergio Lobera shared with the media that his team will stick to their strengths, maintaining a consistent approach to the game without making significant changes.

"It is an important game as we are set to face a highly skilled team. When it comes to tactics and planning, my top priority always lies in focusing on our own strengths. We do not require, nor desire, extensive alterations simply because the opponent is different," Lobera said.

On the other hand, Mohun Bagan SG have faltered after going on an eight-game winning run across competitions. They secured one draw and suffered a loss against Bashundhara Kings, which significantly impacted their chances of qualifying for the next round.

Despite maintaining a flawless record in the ISL, Juan Ferrando’s team will hope to improve their performance in the continental competition and secure a spot in the Inter-Zonal Playoff semi-finals.

Unfortunately, their destiny is no longer under their control as Bashundhara Kings hold the advantage in the head-to-head record. Ferrando believes that the upcoming fixture will be a tough test, especially after Odisha FC suffered a resounding defeat in the reverse fixture.

“It will be an important match as both the teams have the opportunity to be in the next round. So, it is going to be a tough match. They have very good players, but our target is to win the match and better our chances,” said Ferrando.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC: Team News

Mohun Bagan SG’s Anwar Ali and Ashique Kuruniyan have been ruled out of the game. Moreover, there is uncertainty surrounding Manvir Singh and Dimitri Petratos’s availability as the duo sustained injuries during the international break. In contrast, Odisha FC have no fresh injury worries as head coach Lobera has a fully fit squad at his disposal for selection.

Mohun Bagan SG vs Odisha FC: Predicted Lineup

Mohun Bagan SG: Vishal Kaith (GK), Asish Rai, Brendan Hamill, Hector Yuste, Subashish Bose, Anirudh Thapa, Glan Martins, Sahal Abdul Samad, Hugo Boumous, Armando Sadiku, and Jason Cummings.

Odisha FC: Amrinder Singh (GK), Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Delgado, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Ahmed Jahouh, Lenny Rodrigues, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Cy Goddard, Isak Vanlalruatfela, and Diego Mauricio.

Mohun Bagan SG vs Odisha FC: Prediction

In the previous encounter, the match turned into a one-sided affair primarily due to Mourtada Fall’s first-half sending-off. However, this time, it is anticipated to be a closely contested game as both teams have the opportunity to surpass each other in the standings.

The Mariners have a few injury concerns, but Ferrando will want his side to play on the front foot, and show intent from the first whistle. Lobera, on the other hand, will hope that his side can match Mohun Bagan’s quality and hit them on the counter-attack.

Prediction: Mohun Bagan SG 2-1 Odisha FC