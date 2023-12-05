Mohun Bagan SG vs Odisha FC: Preview, team news, probable lineups, and more for ISL 2023-24 clash

After being handed a humbling thrashing in the AFC Cup, Mohun Bagan Super Giant are gearing up for the rematch against Odisha FC, but this time in an ISL 2023-24 fixture at the VYBK Stadium in Kolkata on Tuesday.

It hasn't even been a week since the two outfits collided in the continental competition, with the Juggernauts posting a statement 5-2 victory. There were five different goalscorers for Odisha as Juan Ferrando's team looked out of depth for the first time this season.

However, the Mariners have managed to recover well and are coming into the fixture on the back of a clinical 2-0 victory over Hyderabad FC.

Expand Tweet

But there are plenty of dubious areas in their gameplay that will still have Ferrando scratching his head. For starters, Mohun Bagan conceded 12 shots against the Nizams and on another night, could've conceded a goal or two.

Meanwhile, Odisha FC, after an underwhelming start to their campaign, have started to look like a more refined product under the tutelage of Sergio Lobera. With five successive victories across competitions, the Kalinga Warriors are enjoying a hot streak and the plan is to, build on the momentum.

“We are in a good moment. The team is working very well. This is very important. I think we are growing every day. We need to improve, especially in finding the balance between attack and defense,” Lobera said during the pre-match press conference.

Mohun Bagan SG vs Odisha FC: Match details

Match: Mohun Bagan SG vs Odisha FC, ISL 2023-24.

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.

Timings: 8:00 pm IST on Tuesday, December 5.

Mohun Bagan SG vs Odisha FC: Probable Lineups

MBSG: Vishal Kaith (GK), Brendan Hamill, Hector Yuste, Subhasish Bose, Asish Rai, Hugo Boumous, Anirudh Thapa, Liston Colaco, Shal Abdul Samad, Jason Cummings, Armando Sadiku.

OFC: Amrinder Singh (GK), Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Delgado, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Ahmed Jahouh, Lenny Rodrigues, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Cy Goddard, Isak Vanlalruatfela, and Diego Mauricio.

Mohun Bagan SG vs Odisha FC: Prediction

As the season has progressed, chinks have started to become glaringly visible in Mohun Bagan SG's armor. The staggering margin of defeat against Odisha FC in the AFC Cup has brought some signs of concern across the club. The performance against Hyderabad too wasn't as tidy as Juan Ferrando usually prefers.

The Juggernauts, on the other hand, have continued to cruise to victory across competitions and are hoping to accumulate the full three points and break into the Top 3 spots.

Prediction: Mohun Bagan 1-2 Odisha FC