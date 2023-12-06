Mohun Bagan SG vs Odisha FC: When and where to watch the ISL 2023-24 match?

Odisha FC will travel to the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday to take on Mohun Bagan Super Giant in a crucial top-four clash. While both sides have had favorable starts to the Indian Super League (ISL) season, it has been Odisha FC who have been in flying form of late.

Odisha demonstrated their dominance over the Mariners in an AFC Cup match on November 27. Despite Bagan taking an early lead, the Juggernauts gradually outclassed them, winning by a 5-2 margin.

The ISL however, has painted a slightly different picture of the teams so far. Juan Ferrando's side have secured five wins from their opening five games, an unprecedented achievement in the league's history.

Odisha meanwhile are ranked fourth in the league, just a spot below their opponents. They have suffered two losses and a draw in seven games and will be raring to pick up three points against a championship contender.

Having been knocked out of the prestigious AFC Cup, the ISL gives Mohun Bagan the perfect platform to exact revenge and continue their historic streak to a record-sixth consecutive win. However, the Mariners are yet to play a side from the top half of the table, so a win against Odisha will be a massive confidence boost to the Kolkata-based outfit.

Odisha FC on the other hand will be looking to do the double over the Mariners. Sergio Lobera's team cannot afford to drop points as they make their way towards the top of the heap.

All in all, we're set for a mouthwatering clash between two in-form teams in Indian football.

Mohun Bagan SG vs Odisha FC: Match Details

Match: Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan SG, Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season.

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 6, 2023, 8.00 pm IST.

Venue: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata

Mohun Bagan SG vs Odisha FC: Telecast Details

The ISL clash between Odisha FC and Mohun Bagan SG will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1 in India from 8.00 pm IST onwards on Wednesday.

Mohun Bagan SG vs Odisha FC: Live Streaming Details

The match between Mohun Bagan SG and Odisha FC can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app in India.