Mohun Bagan SG vs Punjab FC: When and where to watch the 2023 Durand Cup clash?

In their second group-stage match of the Durand Cup, Mohun Bagan Super Giant will square off against I-League champions Punjab FC, who will be playing their opening encounter, on Monday, August 7. The Kishore Bharati Stadium in Kolkata will host the Group A encounter.

The Mariners are coming on the back of a blistering performance as they hammered the Bangladesh Army FT 5-0. Although the club, led by youth team gaffer Bastab Roy, fielded a lineup filled mostly with reserve team players, the visiting team were no match on the field.

The only exceptions were Liston Colaco and Manvir Singh, with both getting on the scoresheet early on. An own goal made it 3-0 before half-time. The Green and Maroon Brigade added two goals after the break, through Lalrinliana Hnamte and Kiyan Nassiri.

The team will want to carry forward their champagne football through the group stages. Mohun Bagan have also added Dimi Petratos, Asish Rai, Subhasish Bose, and Vishal Kaith to their Durand Cup squad, further strengthening it ahead of the match.

Meanwhile, Punjab FC, who secured promotion to the Indian Super League (ISL) last season, will start their 2023-24 season on Monday. The players have been training for a few weeks now and head coach Staikos Vergetis will look to fine-tune their performances, starting with the Mohun Bagan game.

They announced a 26-member squad earlier in the week, and are completely capable of rufflings a few feathers through the competition.

Mohun Bagan SG vs Punjab FC: Durand Cup match details

Match: Mohun Bagan SG vs Punjab FC, Group A, Durand Cup

Date & Time: Monday, August 7, 6 pm IST

Venue: Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

Mohun Bagan SG vs Punjab FC: Telecast details

The Durand Cup match between Mohun Bagan SG and Punjab FC will be broadcast on Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD TV channels.

Mohun Bagan SG vs Punjab FC: Live streaming details

The game between the Mariners and the Warriors can also be streamed on SonyLiv.