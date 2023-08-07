Mohun Bagan SG vs Punjab FC: Player ratings for the Mariners as they seal a victory against the Warriors in Durand Cup 2023

Edging closer to a knockout berth, Mohun Bagan Super Giant secured a clinical 2-0 victory against Punjab FC in the Durand Cup 2023 Group A match at the Kishore Bharati Stadium, Kolkata on Monday, August 7.

Right from the first minute, the Mariners controlled the tempo of the game and it didn't take long for them to break the deadlock. Manvir Singh whipped in a dangerous low cross into the opposition box in the 23rd minute, and as fate would have it, debutant Melroy Assisi slipped and guided the ball into his own net.

A second goal was added by the hosts right after the half-time break, when Liston Colaco's cross was spilled by the keeper and Hugo Boumous managed to turn it into the net.

Although the Warriors showed some fight in the second half, Mohun Bagan and Juan Ferrando had already decided to shut shop and preserve their lead. Some crucial defending from Anwar Ali and Brendan Hamill helped the Mariners to ultimately secure the full points.

On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings for Mohun Bagan SG from their second Durand Cup 2023 tie:

Player Ratings for Mohun Bagan SG from their victory against Punjab FC

Vishal Kaith (GK) [7.0]

The shot-stopper had very little to do on the night, however, when in the middle of the action, Vishal Kaith stepped up as the hero. His save in the 56th minute of a Majcen shot would definitely feature in the highlight reel.

Anwar Ali [7.5]

On debut, the 22-year-old had an exceptional performance, especially while containing Luka Majcen. There's a reason why Mohun Bagan were eager to land Anwar Ali, and tonight it showed. His challenge on Ranjeet Pandre in the second half oozed composure.

Brendan Hamill [7.5]

Hamill has been an absolute rock at the back for the Mariners since the last season and he picked up from where he left off. Alongside Anwar, the Australian looked in complete control for most part of the match.

Subhasish Bose [7.0]

The skipper had a largely controlled outing, playing in a defensive back three and relying more on his clearances to keep the danger away.

Abhishek Suryavanshi [7.0]

During his time on the pitch, Abhishek was highly impressive, unfazed by the quality of the opposition. He continued to stretch the Punjab FC backline whenever he bombed forward.

Glan Martins [7.0]

Glan too had a pretty decent outing, controlling the tempo from the middle and realizing Hugo Boumous, whenever the Moroccan found space.

Ravi Rana [6.5]

The youngster played in the midfield for the Green and Maroon Brigade, however, looked slightly assuming for most parts.

Suhail Bhat [6.0]

The youngster didn't have the greatest impact and couldn't break the lines when required. Hence, he was subbed off at half-time by Juan Ferrando.

Hugo Boumous [7.0]

Not at his sharpest yet but Hugo Boumous was still one of the slickest campaigners on the pitch. He pulled a few strings in the first half but got his goal only in the second half. Although it was a mere rebound, Boumous was the quickest to react in the situation.

Manvir Singh [7.0]

Although it was Melroy Assisi who steered the ball into his own net for Mohun Bagan's opening goal, Manvir was the one who charged into the box and put the ball in the danger area. He was tenacious but lacked a bit of temperament in the final third.

SUBSTITUTIONS

Dimi Petratos [7.0]

He came on at half-time and was immediately involved in the build-up play to Boumous' goal. However, for the rest of the night, he was pretty silent as Mohun Bagan decided to shut shop immediately after doubling their lead.

Kiyan Nassiri [6.0]

Not to any fault of his own, but Nassiri didn't get much time on the ball to showcase his creative skills.

Sumit Rathi [6.5]

He replaced skipper Subhasish and held his own brilliantly against a slightly more proactive Punjab attack in the second half.