Mohun Bagan SG vs Punjab FC preview, prediction, team news, and more for the ISL 2023-24 clash

Everything that Mohun Bagan Super Giant have touched over the last six months has turned into gold.

First, the Mariners cruised to the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 title in March, before steamrolling through their opponents in the AFC Cup playoffs, then humbled their arch-rivals East Bengal FC on their way to the Durand Cup glory, and finally hammered Odisha FC in the continental competition opener.

Now, Juan Ferrando's men will shift focus to their ISL 2023-24 opener against newly promoted Punjab FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata, on Saturday. Although the Green and Maroon Brigade relinquished fellow ISL outfit Odisha in the AFC Cup recently, their gaffer would be eager to not linger in the past.

The Shers, meanwhile, will be making their maiden appearance in the top flight after being crowned as the champions of the I-League last season. They are the first club to earn a promotion to the ISL on sporting merit.

Ferrando was quick to laud their achievement ahead of the tie and said during the press conference:

“Punjab FC are a strong team, and the last season was an amazing one for them. I think it's a great opportunity (for them) to start in the ISL. It's an important match and I hope we will be in focus for 90 minutes because the opponents are not so easy, it's necessary to put focus in 90 minutes,” he said.

While Mohun Bagan are ready to give Punjab their due respect, the newcomers will have to be at their sharpest to even challenge the defending champions.

Mohun Bagan SG vs Punjab FC: Team News

For Mohun Bagan, the major headache is the absence of Ashique Kurniyan, who has been sidelined for several months due to an injury picked up on national duty. The Mariners will also miss Anirudh Thapa due to a suspension.

Meanwhile, Punjab will be without their star signings Wilmar Jordan Gil and Dimitrios Chatziisaias.

Mohun Bagan SG vs Punjab FC: Predicted lineups

Mohun Bagan SG: Vishal Kaith, Brendon Hamill, Hector Yuste, Anwar Ali, Glan Martins, Hugo Boumous, Sahal Abdul Samad, Manvir Singh, Subhasish Bose, Armando Sadiku, Dimitri Petratos.

Punjab FC: Kiran Limbu, Nikhil Prabhu, Melroy Assisi, Mashoor Shereef, Mohammed Salah, Ricky Shabong, Amarjit Singh, Madih Talal, Leon Augustine, Juan Mera, Luka Majcen.

Mohun Bagan SG vs Punjab FC: Prediction for the ISL 2023-24 clash

On paper, Mohun Bagan SG are miles clear of their Saturday opponents. The recent results also favor the Mariners, however, football isn't played on paper. Punjab FC, spurred on by the occasion, will be eager to make a mark in their debut ISL match. But the absence of Wilmar Jordan Gil and Dimitrios Chatziisaias might be a heavy blow for the Shers.