Mohun Bagan SG vs Punjab FC: When and where to watch the ISL 2023-24 clash?

After a stunning start to their AFC Cup 2023 campaign, Mohun Bagan SG will now shift their focus to their opening clash in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 against newly-promoted Punjab FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata on Saturday, September 23.

The Mariners hammered Odisha FC 4-0 in the continental competition opener, with Dimitri Petratos grabbing a brace, and Sahal Abdul Samad and Liston Colaco scoring a goal each.

The ISL Cup holders' next assignment will be the Shers, who will be making their maiden appearance in the top flight after being crowned as the champions of the I-League last season. They are the first club to earn a promotion to the ISL on sporting merit.

MBSG head coach Juan Ferrando was quick to give Punjab their flowers during the pre-match press conference, saying:

“Punjab FC are a strong team and the last season was an amazing one for them. I think it's a great opportunity (for them) to start in the ISL. It's an important match and I hope we will be in focus for 90 minutes because the opponents are not so easy, it's necessary to put focus in 90 minutes."

Staikos Vergetis has assembled a quality squad for the upcoming season. However, he will be without the service of Wilmar Jordan Gil and Dimitrios Chatziisaias for Saturday's clash.

Mohun Bagan SG vs Punjab FC: Details of the ISL 2023-24 clash

Match: Mohun Bagan SG vs Punjab FC, Match 2, ISL 2023-24

Venue: VYBK Stadium, Kolkata.

Timings: 8.00 pm IST on Saturday, September 23.

Mohun Bagan SG vs Punjab FC: Where will the ISL 2023-24 clash be telecast?

The ISL clash between Mohun Bagan SG and Punjab FC will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1 in India from 8.00 pm IST on September 23.

Mohun Bagan SG vs Punjab FC: Where will the ISL 2023-24 clash be livestreamed?

The match between the Mariners and the Shers can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app in India from 8.00 pm IST on September 23.