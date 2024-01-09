The much-anticipated Kalinga Super Cup is poised to begin, with defending ISL champions Mohun Bagan SG set to lock horns with I-League outfit Sreenidi Deccan FC.

Mohun Bagan have an inconsistent start to the 2023-24 campaign. They are currently placed fifth in the ISL standings, seven points behind league leaders Kerala Blasters FC.

In the midst of their recent struggles, characterized by just one victory in the last six games, the club witnessed the departure of their head coach Juan Ferrando. He was replaced by former Bagan coach and current technical director Antonio Habas a week ago.

However, Habas won’t be present for the Super Cup, leaving assistant coach Clifford Miranda in charge. With seven players on international duty, Miranda faces the tough task of replicating his success from the previous season with Odisha FC.

"After the ISL, we got a short break and reassembled. We’ve had a good week’s training and although we have concerns about certain injuries, we are hampered by the unavailability of players due to national duty," said Miranda. “The most important is to play good football. We have the option to go with six foreigners, but we also must assess the conditions of the foreigners in terms of their physical fitness."

Meanwhile, Sreenidi Deccan FC, who narrowly missed out on winning the I-League title last season, are presently third in the I-League standings. Despite an impressive start to their campaign, the Deccan Warriors have faced a setback in the past month, securing only one victory in their last four matches.

After narrowly missing the semi-finals in the previous season, head coach Carlos Vaz Pinto and his team will be optimistic about advancing to the knockout stages, even in the face of a challenging group.

"This is an opportunity for us to prove ourselves. We performed well in the last edition of this tournament and we’ll look to perform in the same way this time too," said Vaz Pinto in the pre-match press conference.

Mohun Bagan SG vs Sreenidi Deccan FC: Match Details

Match: Mohun Bagan SG vs Sreenidi Deccan FC, Group A, Kalinga Super Cup.

Venue: Kalinga Stadium (Main Pitch), Odisha.

Timings: Tuesday, January 9, 7:00 PM IST.

Mohun Bagan SG vs Sreenidi Deccan FC: Predicted Lineups

Mohun Bagan SG: Arsh Shaikh; Asish Rai, Hector Yuste, Brendan Hamill, Sumit Rathi; Lalrinliana Hnmate, Glan Martins; Dimitri Petratos, Hugo Boumous, Kiyan Nassiri; Jason Cummings.

Sreenidi Deccan FC: Albino Gomes; Gurmukh Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Eli Sabia, Mohammad Dhot; Rilwan Hassan, Lalomawia, Mayakkannan Muthu; Lalnuntluanga Bawitlung, Ibrahim Sissoko, David Castaneda.

Mohun Bagan SG vs Sreenidi Deccan FC: Telecast Details

The clash between Mohun Bagan SG and Sreenidi Deccan FC will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1 in India. It can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app on Tuesday from 7:00 PM IST.