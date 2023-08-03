Mohun Bagan Super Giant 5-0 Bangladesh Army FT: Player ratings for the Mariners as they cruise to a commanding win

Mohun Bagan Super Giant started their 2023 Durand Cup campaign with a convincing 5-0 victory against the Bangladesh Army Football Team.

Mohun Bagan fielded a young lineup, with only Manvir Singh and Liston Colaco among the senior players starting. Bangladesh Army FT, meanwhile, had an experienced team, with several national team players named in the lineup.

The hosts started brightly, with Manvir having the first clear-cut chance of the game around the 10th minute. His shot, however, was saved by goalkeeper Ashraful Rana.

The Mariners kept pushing and eventually found the opening goal. Taison Singh spotted Ravi Rana's overlapping run, and the right-back then teed up Liston Colaco, who had a simple tap-in to help his team take the lead.

The side from Bangladesh had a couple of opportunities to level the game, but Mariners custodian Arsh Shaikh did well to keep them at bay. They were certainly made to lament their wasted opportunities, as Mohun Bagan quickly extended their lead, with Manvir Singh scoring from the penalty spot.

In a display of dominance, the ISL champions secured their third goal, courtesy of Colaco's brilliance. The 24-year-old skillfully evaded two challenges and then set up Suhail Bhat, who chipped the keeper, but the final touch came off the Bangladesh Army defender.

Adding to their misery, the away side saw one of their midfielders receive a red card in stoppage time of the first half. Mohun Bagan continued to exert control, with Taison Singh coming close to scoring early in the second half.

The fourth goal was certainly on the horizon, and it finally materialized around the hour mark. Colaco's free-kick was deftly flicked on by Manvir, which was met by Hnamte, who scored his first goal of the night.

Mohun Bagan took their foot off the gas following the goal, but a mistake by the goalkeeper allowed them to secure their fifth goal in the 88th minute. Substitute Kiyan Nassiri capitalized on the error and scored his third Durand Cup goal.

The one-sided game ended with a scoreline of 5-0 and on that note, let’s take a look at how the Mohun Bagan SG players fared.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant player ratings

Arsh Anwar Shaikh [8/10]

Early in the game, Arsh was called into action on a couple of occasions, where he showed his ability with some exceptional saves.

Firstly, he displayed his bravery by parrying away a powerful cross, and then he showed his quick reflexes to deny a header from a set-piece.

Ravi Rana [8/10]

Rana was allowed the freedom to push forward and hold the width on the right flank. He made an excellent overlapping run and delivered an inch-perfect pass into the six-yard box for the first goal.

Sumit Rathi [7/10]

Rathi’s composure on the ball and his ability to play line-breaking passes into midfield was very useful. While he did have a few nervy moments, overall, he did well to restrict the Bangladeshi side.

Raj Basfore [7/10]

Raj was booked early in the game for a lunging challenge. However, he was largely solid in terms of defending and kept his passes short and crisp.

Amandeep [6/10]

Amandeep initially struggled to keep up with the pace of Bangladesh Army FT's right winger, but as the game progressed, he showed improvement and made crucial interceptions.

He, however, did not make overlapping runs and instead played as a left-sided center-back when in possession.

Abhishek Suryavanshi [8/10]

Abhishek displayed composure and poise in midfield and orchestrated the play from the middle of the park. Although he faced challenges defensively, his exceptional ability on the ball ensured that Mohun Bagan remained in control.

Lalrinliana Hnamte [9.5/10]

Hnamte served as the heartbeat of this young Mohun Bagan team. The 20-year-old midfielder was everywhere on the field, exerting his influence on the game.

His passing was also quality, and he played a significant role in Mohun Bagan's second goal by winning the penalty. Hnamte was finally rewarded with a goal, as he was in the right place at the right time to score Mohun Bagan’s fourth goal.

Taison Singh [7.5/10]

Taison's pace consistently troubled the opponents, and he certainly capitalized on it. His adept game awareness was evident, while his clever movements behind the full-back were particularly noteworthy.

Liston Colaco [9/10]

When Colaco is on song, few players in the country can match his brilliance. Today was a prime example, as he took center stage right from the first minute.

Not only did he score the first goal, but he also displayed his skills with a mesmerizing pirouette before providing an assist to Suhail for the third goal.

Manvir Singh [8/10]

Manvir had a free role behind the striker and utilized his speed and impressive dribbling ability to create space for the Mariners. He then capitalized on his contribution by confidently converting the second goal from the penalty spot.

Suhail Bhat [7/10]

Suhail’s movement was exceptional as he always had the defender guessing. Although he lacked composure in front of goal, he compensated with unwavering hard work and always made himself available to receive passes.

It was unfortunate that the third goal wasn't credited to him as he attempted to chip the keeper, but the ball deflected off a defender. He had to be substituted in the second half due to an injury.

Substitutes

Brijesh Giri [7/10]

The left-back replaced Amandeep at half-time and did well. Though not tested defensively, he displayed composure and confidence when in possession.

Kiyan Nassiri [7/10]

Nassiri added pace upfront and remained lively throughout his cameo appearance. He scored a goal towards the end of the game to cap off a solid performance.

Engson Singh [7/10]

Around the hour mark, Engson came on as a substitute for Suhail and seamlessly linked up with the likes of Liston and Nassiri.

Mohammad Fardin [N/A]

Kamkalthang Kipgen [N/A]