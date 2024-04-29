Mohun Bagan Super Giant beat Odisha FC 2-0 to move into the finals of the ISL 2023-24 season| ISL 2023-24

Mohun Bagan Super Giant defeated Odisha FC 2-0 in the second leg of their ISL semi-final at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday (April 28). After the two legs, the aggregate score read 3-2 in favor of the Mariners.

Odisha FC came into the game with a 2-1 lead from their home win on Tuesday, April 23, and would have secured passage to the ISL finals with a draw on Sunday.

The hosts had the better chances in the initial minutes of the game, with the first notable opportunity falling to Anirudh Thapa, whose effort was blocked by the Kalinga Warriors defense. Dimitri Petratos' effort in the 10th minute from outside the box went wide of the post after the Australian striker received a pass from Thapa.

Hector Yutse's header in the 20th minute from a Dimitri Petratos cross was saved by Amrinder Singh. Mohun Bagan Super Giant finally broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute when Jason Cummings tapped the ball in. Liston Colaco's shot was fisted away by Amrinder Singh, but fell to the Australian striker, who made no mistake in slotting the ball into an empty net.

Roy Krishna created some good chances for Odisha FC (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Diego Mauricio had a good chance to score the equalizer for Odisha FC in the 26th minute, but the Brazilian striker's attempt from close range went just wide. Jason Cummings' left-footed effort from outside the box was saved easily by Amrinder Singh in the 30th minute. The scoreboard at halftime read 1-0 in favor of the hosts.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Odisha FC both made changes at halftime. The Mariners brought on Abhishek Suryavanshi in place of Deepak Tangri, while the Kalinga Warriors replaced Diego Mauricio with Cy Goddard. Odisha FC also subbed on Jerry Mawihmingthanga in place of Puitea.

Odisha FC had some good chances in the early minutes of the second half, but failed to convert them. Roy Krishna, Cy Goddard, and Jerry all were guilty of missing chances.

The Mariners introduced Sahal Abdul Samad in place of Anirudh Thapa in the 72nd minute with the hope of securing the win in regulation time. Sahal proved to be the decisive factor in the game as he scored in stoppage time to give Mohun Bagan Super Giant the win. Sahal received the ball from Manvir and his initial attempt was saved by Amrinder from close range, but the rebound fell kindly for him as it hit his head and thigh before crossing the line.

The scoreboard at full-time read 2-0 in favor of the hosts, and with this scoreline, the Mariners moved into the finals of the ISL 2023-24 season.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant progress to their second consecutive ISL final

Sahal scored the winning goal for Mohun Bagan Super Giants (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

The Mariners came into the game with a one-goal deficit, but had home advantage on their side.

The match started just the way Antonio Lopez Habas wanted it to begin with the Mariners piling on the pressure. They could have scored three goals in the first 15 minutes, but it didn't happen. The Mariners coaching team though will have issues with the way Odisha FC opened up their defense at times and will want to rectify it before the final.

Odisha FC's season comes to an end

Odisha FC missed some good chances during the game (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Despite the heart-breaking loss in stoppage time, Odisha FC will be proud of their 2023-24 ISL campaign.

They remained unbeaten at home during the ISL season and lost just the Super Cup final to East Bengal FC at the Kalinga Stadium this season. They came into the ISL semi-final with a 2-1 lead, but their approach to the game was questionable as they looked to be playing for a draw.

The Kalinga Warriors created some good chances during the game, but their finishing was poor. Also, losing Diego Mauricio at halftime was a huge blow for the Kalinga Warriors.

Ahmed Jahouh and Narendra Gahelot didn't have their best games and had they been up to the mark, maybe it could have been a different story for Odisha FC.