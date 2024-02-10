Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC vs Hyderabad FC: MBSG vs HFC Dream11 team prediction fantasy football tips for today's ISL match - February 10, 2023

The Mohun Bagan Supergiant FC takes on Hyderabad FC in the fourth fixture of Matchday 14 of ISL 23/24 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday, February 10.

MBSG has struggled for form in the league, with coach Antonio Habas taking some time to leave his mark on the side, and they're currently on a four-game winless run. Their most recent encounter was a 2-2 draw in the Kolkata derby, a result they were lucky to get. They will look to break that run in front of their home fans against the weakest team in the league.

Hyderabad FC has been troubled by a variety of factors this season, and there's not much they can do with a depleted squad filled with inexperienced players. They're yet to win a game this season and are on a run of three successive defeats.

However, the youngsters are playing with plenty of grit and fight, ensuring they don't lose by huge margins, and they will look to make life difficult for the home side.

Squads to choose from

Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC

Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Syed Zahid Bukhari.

Defenders: Anwar Ali-I, Subhasish Bose, Ashish Rai, Hector Yuste, Sumit Rathi, Ravi Bahadur Rana, Brendan Hamill.

Midfielders: Deepak Tangri, Sahal Abdul Samad, Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Armando Sadiku, Glan Martins, Hugo Boumous, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Ningombam Engson Singh, Suhail Ahmad Bhat.

Forwards: Dimitri Petratos, Jason Cummings, Manvir Singh, Kiyan Nassiri Giri, Fardin Ali Molla, Liston Colaco.

Hyderabad FC

Goalkeepers: Laxmikant Kattimani, Gurmeet Singh, Aman Kumar Sahni.

Defenders: Jeremy Zohminghlua, Sajad Hussain, Alex Saji, Manoj Mohammad, Mohammaed Rafi-I, and Joseph Sailo.

Midfielders: Joao Victor, Abdul Rabeeh-Anjukandan, Mark Zothanpuia, Ramhlunchhunga, Lalchhanhima Sailo, Abhijith PA, Rashid M, and Vijay Marandi.

Forwards: Joseph Sunny, Amon Lepcha, Aron Vanlalrinchhana, Makan Chote, Aaren D'Silva.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC vs Hyderabad FC: Predicted Playing XIs

Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC

Vishal Kaith (GK), Subhashish Bose, Brendon Hamill, Hector Yuste, Asish Rai, Sahal Abdul Samad, Anirudh Thapa, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Armando Sadiku/Kiyan Nassiri, and Jason Cummings.

Hyderabad FC

Gurmeet Singh (GK), Sajad Parray, Alex Saji, Mohammed Rafi, Mark Zothanpuia, Abdul Rafeeh, Lalchhanhima Sailo, Joao Victor, Makan Chothe, Ramhlunchhunga, and Aaren D'Silva/Joseph Sunny.

Match Details

Match: Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC vs Hyderabad FC

Date: February 10, 2023; 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC vs Hyderabad FC: Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

MBSG will walk into this game as the overwhelming favorites despite their own struggles. They will want to register a statement win in this one, and backing their goal-scoring prospects is a must. Armando Sadiku is a solid Dream11 pick if he starts while Kiyan Nassiri is a great differential if he does.

Jason Cummings and Liston Colaco are must-haves, and the same can be said about Subhashish Bose in defense. Midfielder Joao Victor is the only must-have from Hyderabad FC.

Captaincy would work best on the MBSG attackers in this match.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gurmeet Singh, Subhashish Bose, Asish Rai, Hector Yuste, Mohammed Rafi, Armando Sadiku, Jason Cummings, Liston Colaco, and Joao Victor, Manvir Singh, and Aaren D'Silva.

Captain: Armando Sadiku. Vice-Captain: Liston Colaco.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vishal Kaith, Subhashish Bose, Alex Saji, Hector Yuste, Jason Cummings, Sahal Abdul Samad, Liston Colaco, Joao Victor, Mark Zothanpuia, Makan Chote, and Kiyan Nassiri.

Captain: Jason Cummings. Vice-Captain: Kiyan Nassiri.