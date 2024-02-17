Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC (MBSG) go up against NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday, February 17, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

The hosts have returned to winning ways in style, beating FC Goa and Hyderabad FC in the span of the last seven days, moving to third on the points table on the back of those results. Dimitri Petratos scored the winner in the 1-0 win against FC Goa, and Antonio Habas' side will want to make it a hat-trick of wins to build on this momentum.

NorthEast United FC were last in action at home against East Bengal FC last Saturday. They recorded a stellar 3-2 win to break their run of draws and move up to seventh place on the points table. Striker Toma Juric netted, with Nestor Albiach also enjoying his role playing off the No. 9. They'll want to maintain their unbeaten run, although it won't be easy against MBSG.

Squads to choose from

Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC

Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Syed Zahid Bukhari.

Defenders: Anwar Ali-I, Dippendu Biswas, Subhasish Bose, Ashish Rai, Hector Yuste, Sumit Rathi, Ravi Bahadur Rana, Brendan Hamill.

Midfielders: Deepak Tangri, Sahal Abdul Samad, Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Armando Sadiku, Glan Martins, Hugo Boumous, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Ningombam Engson Singh, Suhail Ahmad Bhat.

Forwards: Dimitri Petratos, Jason Cummings, Manvir Singh, Kiyan Nassiri Giri, Fardin Ali Molla, Liston Colaco.

NorthEast United FC

Goalkeepers: Mirshad Michu, Dipesh Chauhan, Khoirom Jackson Singh, and Arman Tamang.

Defenders: Miguel Zabaco Tome, Hira Mondal, Soraisham Singh, Asheer Akhtar, Hamsza Regragui, Buanthanglun Samte, Tondonba-Singh, and Gaurav Bora.

Midfielders: Bekey Oram, Gani Nigam, Konsam Phalguni Singh, M Louis Nickson, Redeem Tlang, Mohammed Ali Bemammer, Fredy Chawngthansanga, Shighil Nambrath, Romain Phillippoteaux, and Pragyan Gogoi.

Forwards: Parthib Sundar Gogoi, Nestor Albiach, Tomi Juric, Jithin MS, Rochharzela, and Manvir Singh-I.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC vs NorthEast United FC: Predicted Playing XIs

Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC

Vishal Kaith (GK), Subhashish Bose, Dippendu Biswas, Hector Yuste, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Sahal Abdul Samad, Joni Kauko, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Dimitri Petratos, and Jason Cummings.

NorthEast United FC

Mirshad Michu (GK), Tondonba Singh, Asheef Akhtar, Michel Zabaco, Soraisham Dinesh Singh, Mohammed Ali Bemammer, Macarton Nickson, Redeem Tlang, Jithin MS/Parthib Gogoi, Nestor Albiach, and Tomi Juric.

Match Details

Match: Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC vs NorthEast United FC

Date: February 17, 2023; 5:00 pm IST

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC vs NorthEast United FC: Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

MBSG definitely have the edge in this contest, with both form and home advantage in their favor. With back-to-back wins coming into this game, having six players from their team is a minimum for this match. However, the visitors won't make things easy for them. Their 3-2 win against East Bengal gave them plenty of momentum coming into this one.

This game should see plenty of goals. Backing midfielders and forwards from both sides is the way to go, with Nestor Albiach and Manvir Singh being stellar Dream11 differentials in that category.

Dimitri Petratos, Jason Cummings and Tomi Juric are the best captaincy picks on paper.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mirshad Michu, Subhashish Bose, Asheef Akhtar, Michel Zabaco, Jason Cummings, Sahal Abdul Samad, M Ali Bemammer, Liston Colaco, Tomi Juric, Manvir Singh, and Dimitri Petratos.

Captain: Jason Cummings. Vice-Captain: Toma Juric.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vishal Kaith, Subhashish Bose, Soraisham Dinesh Singh, Michel Zabaco, Jason Cummings, Joni Kauko, M Ali Bemammer, Liston Colaco, Tomi Juric, Nestor Albiach, and Dimitri Petratos.

Captain: Dimitri Petratos. Vice-Captain: Nestor Albiach.