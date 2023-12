Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC vs Odisha FC: MBSG vs OFC Dream11 team prediction fantasy football tips for today's ISL match - December 6, 2023

The Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC takes on Odisha FC in the first match of Matchweek 9 of the Hero Indian Super League 23/24 on Wednesday, December 6, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

Both sides enter this match on the back of wins in the league and are placed 3rd and 4th on the points table. However, their most recent meeting last week in the AFC Cup saw Odisha FC thrash the Mariners 5-2 at this same venue, and the latter will be keen to deliver a befitting reply.

Squads to choose from

Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC

Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Syed Zahid Bukhari

Defenders: Anwar Ali-I, Subhasish Bose, Ashish Rai, Hector Yuste, Sumit Rathi, Ravi Bahadur Rana, Brendan Hamill

Midfielders: Deepak Tangri, Sahal Abdul Samad, Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Armando Sadiku, Glan Martins, Hugo Boumous, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Ningombam Engson Singh, Suhail Ahmad Bhat

Forwards: Dimitri Petratos, Jason Cummings, Manvir Singh, Kiyan Nassiri Giri, Fardin Ali Molla, Liston Colaco.

Odisha FC

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Ralte Lalthuammawia, Niraj Kumar

Defenders: Mourtada Fall, Laldinliana Renthlei, Sahil Panwar, Carlos Javier, Amey Ranawade, Narender Gahlot, Tankadhar Bag, Deven Sawhney, Jerry Lalrinzuala, and Paogoumang Singson.

Midfielders: Ahmed Jahouh, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Lenny Rodrigues, Princeton Rebello, Lalliansanga Renthlei, Paul Ramfangzauva, Aniket Jadhav, Thoiba Singh, Givson Singh, Ashangbam Aphaoba-Singh, Pungte Lapung, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, and Isaac Vanmalsawma.

Forwards: Diego Mauricio, Roy Krishna, Michael Soosairaj, Isak Vanlalruatfela, and Cy Goddard.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC vs Odisha FC: Predicted Playing XIs

Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC

Vishal Kaith (GK), Subhashish Bose, Brendon Hamill, Hector Yuste, Asish Rai, Sahal Abdul Samad, Hugo Boumous, Anirudh Thapa, Liston Colaco, Armando Sadiku/Kiyan Nassiri, and Jason Cummings.

Odisha FC

Amrinder Singh (GK), Amey Ranawade, Narender Gahlot, Carlos Delgado, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Ahmed Jahouh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Cy Goddard, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Roy Krishna, and Diego Mauricio/Aniket Jadhav.

Match Details

Match: Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC vs Odisha FC

Date: December 6, 2023; 8 pm IST

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC vs Odisha FC: Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

This should be a close game, potentially filled with goals, if their recent AFC Cup clash was anything to go by. MBSG may stick with the same XI they fielded against Hyderabad FC, but Armando Sadiku is one player who could somehow be fitted in.

As for Odisha FC, it seems hard to predict which one of Roy Krishna and Diego Mauricio will start, and whichever of the two starts automatically becomes the better option.

Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Jason Cummings, Liston Colaco, Sahal Abdul Samad, and Amey Ranawade look like must-haves, with Ahmed Jahouh and Roy Krishna/ Diego Mauricio important picks too.

As for captaincy, Jason Cummings, Jerry, Sahal, and Liston Colaco look like the best captaincy picks.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amrinder Singh, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Amey Ranawade, Subhashish Bose, Brendan Hamill, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Jason Cummings, Sahal Abdul Samad, Liston Colaco, Ahmed Jahouh, and Roy Krishna.

Captain: Liston Colaco. Vice-Captain: Sahal Abdul Samad.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vishal Kaith, Amey Ranawade, Asish Rai, Carlos Delgado, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Jason Cummings, Sahal Abdul Samad, Liston Colaco, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Roy Krishna, and Kiyan Nassiri.

Captain: Jason Cummings. Vice-Captain: Jerry Mawihmingthanga.