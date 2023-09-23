Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC vs Punjab FC: MBSG vs PFC Dream11 team prediction fantasy football tips for today's ISL match - September 23, 2023

Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC (MBSG) take on Punjab FC (PFC) in a historic match at the Indian Super League (ISL) 23/24 on Saturday, September 23, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium in Kolkata.

Punjab FC are the first I-League team to be promoted to the Indian top flight, with the Shers making their first appearance in the ISL after getting crowned the I-League champions. It'll be interesting to see how the Luka Majcen-led Punjab FC fare compared to the rest of the league. However, they couldn't have had a tougher opening fixture than this.

The Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC have been in excellent form. Post their ISL 22-23 triumph, they also won the Durand Cup and come into this match on the back of a comfortable 4-0 win over Odisha FC in the AFC Cup.

Both sides will have to deal with some player unavailabilities. The visitors will have to do without Wilmar Gil and star signing Dimitrios Chatziisaias for this match, while Anirudh Thapa (suspension) and Ashique Kuruniyan (long-term injury) are out for the hosts.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC vs Punjab FC: Squads to choose from

Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC

Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Syed Zahid Bukhari

Defenders: Anwar Ali-I, Subhasish Bose, Ashish Rai, Hector Yuste, Sumit Rathi, Ravi Bahadur Rana, and Brendan Hamill.

Midfielders: Deepak Tangri, Sahal Abdul Samad, Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Armando Sadiku, Glan Martins, Hugo Boumous, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Ningombam Engson Singh, and Suhail Ahmad Bhat.

Forwards: Dimitri Petratos, Jason Cummings, Manvir Singh, Kiyan Nassiri Giri, Fardin Ali Molla, and Liston Colaco.

Punjab FC

Goalkeepers: Kiran Chemjong, Ravi Kumar, and Shibinraj Kunniyil.

Defenders: N Suresh Meitei, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Dimitrios Chatziisaias, Melroy Assisi, Nikhil Prabhu, M Shereef-Thankgalakath, Mohammed Salah, Nitesh Darjee, and T Abhishek Singh.

Midfielders: Brandon Vanlalremdika, Krishananda Singh, Madih Talal, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Ashis Pradhan, Leon Augustine, Kingslee Fernandes, Samuel Kynshi, Maheson Singh, Sweden Fernandes, and Ricky Shabong.

Forwards: Wilmar Gil, Prasanth K, Juan Mera, Luka Majcen, and Ranjeet Pandre.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC vs Punjab FC: Predicted playing XIs

Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC

Vishal Kaith (GK), Brendon Hamill, Hector Yuste, Anwar Ali, Glan Martins, Subhashish Bose, Sahal Abdul Samad, Hugo Boumous, Liston Colaco, Dimitri Petratos, and Jason Cummings.

Punjab FC

Kiran Chemjong (GK), Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Nikhil Prabhu, Melroy Assisi, Mohammed Salah, Ricky Shabong, Juan Mera, Leon Augustine, Madih Talal, Prasanth K, and Luka Majcen.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC vs Punjab FC: Match details

Match: Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC vs Punjab FC

Date: September 23, 2023; 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium, Kolkata.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC vs Punjab FC: Dream11 fantasy suggestions

The hosts are the heavy favorites to win this match against a promoted Punjab FC side. While they'll certainly be keen to show what they're made of, it might be hard to compete with the technical quality that the Mohun Bagan Super Giant possesses.

Slovenian striker Luka Majcen is the only Punjab FC player who's a must-have, as he's the side's main goal threat. For MBSG, Dimitri Petratos, Hugo Boumous, Subhashish Bose, and Sahal Abdul Samad are essential players.

Petratos, Jason Cummings (if he starts), Hugo Boumous, and Luka Majcen are excellent captaincy options.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kiran Chemjong, Anwar Ali-I, Hector Yuste, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Subhashish Bose, Hugo Boumous, Sahal Abdul Samad, Madih Talal, Jason Cummings, Dimitri Petratos, and Luka Majcen.

Captain: Dimitri Petratos. Vice-captain: Hugo Boumous.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vishal Kaith, Anwar Ali-I, Mohammed Salah, Nikhil Prabhu, Subhashish Bose, Hugo Boumous, Sahal Abdul Samad, Ryan Shabong, Liston Colaco, Dimitri Petratos, and Luka Majcen.

Captain: Dimitri Petratos. Vice-captain: Luka Majcen.