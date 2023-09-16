Mohun Bagan Super Giant's Ashique Kuruniyan ruled out of ISL 2023-24 season with a knee injury

Mohun Bagan Super Giant have confirmed that Ashique Kuruniyan sustained a knee injury during the Blue Tigers' clash against Iraq in the Kings Cup final in Thailand on September 7. This injury will rule him out for the entirety of the Indian Super League 2023-24 season.

The 26-year-old, who featured in the starting XI against the Asian counterpart, will now begin rehabilitation with the reigning ISL Champions after being forced to withdraw during the second half of the final of the friendly tournament, which eventually ended in heartbreak as the men in blue lost on penalties.

To make matters worse, News9 has confirmed that the forward suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear, although the Kolkata-based outfit did not provide detailed information. After Joni Kauko's last campaign calamity, Ashique Kuruniyan becomes the second Mohun Bagan Super Giant player to tear a ligament, resulting in yet another heartbreak for the Mariners' supporters.

Ashique's injury will be a huge blow to Mohun Bagan Super Giants as he was an excellent wide-attacking player for Juan Ferrando during their title-winning campaign. Despite not producing enough end product, his ability to stretch the opponents' backline with relentless running through the left wing was a nightmare for the opposition during the previous season.

The Mariners have made big-money signings, including Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Armando Sadiku, and Jason Cummings, to bolster their midfield and offensive areas of the pitch. However, none of them possesses the pace of Ashique Kuruniyan. It will be interesting to see how the team adjusts without the Indian winger.

On the other hand, ATK Mohun Bagan has strengthened their backline by securing the signatures of Tiri and Anwar Ali. The duo, with a wealth of experience in the Indian top flight, will be hoping to shore up the defense and reduce the number of goals conceded.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will take on Odisha FC in the AFC Cup on September 19th at Kalinga Stadium, while they will begin their title defense against Punjab FC at the Salt Lake Stadium five days later.