Mohun Bagan Super Giant thump Mumbai City FC to enter 2023 Durand Cup semi-finals

Mohun Bagan Super Giant secured a convincing 3-1 victory against Mumbai City FC to book their place in the 2023 Durand Cup semi-finals on Sunday (27 August). Goals from Jason Cummings, Manvir Singh and Anwar Ali ensured a significant triumph for Mohun Bagan against their formidable rivals.

These two teams are certainly the favorites to compete for the Indian Super League crown, and this mouth-watering clash offered an initial glimpse into their early-season form.

Mohun Bagan started the game on the front foot, finding the net in the 7th minute through a penalty. Ashique Kuruniyan’s inch-perfect through ball found Cummings. With an unstoppable burst of acceleration, he left the defenders trailing and drew a foul from Phurba Lachenpa. The referee had no hesitation in pointing to the spot, with Cummings himself confidently converting the penalty.

After the initial setback, Des Buckingham’s side grew into the game and began controlling the tempo like they usually do. Their persistence bore fruit around the half-hour mark when Pereyra Diaz restored parity. Greg Stewart exploited an opening in the box before setting up the forward for a tap-in at the far post.

Nevertheless, the Mariners swiftly responded as they capitalized on a set-piece opportunity. Hugo Boumous wriggled past his marker, subsequently delivering an accurate cross to Manvir Singh, who expertly headed the ball into the net, securing a 2-1 lead.

Mohun Bagan had a huge chance to double their lead in stoppage time of the first half. However, Manvir Singh, who appeared to have several choices to find a square pass, sent his shot soaring above the crossbar, leaving his teammates undoubtedly frustrated.

The end-to-end first half ended with Mohun Bagan deservingly taking a 2-1 lead into the break.

Anwar Ali seals the game for Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the second half

Mumbai City FC began the second half with intent to score the equalizer. Greg Stewart, orchestrating the game's flow from the central midfield, came remarkably close to finding the back of the net against Mohun Bagan.

Subsequently, his strong appeal for a penalty was denied by the referee, despite replays confirming that Anwar Ali had clearly tripped the Scottish midfielder inside the penalty box.

The hosts capitalized on the luck and scored their third goal of the game around the hour mark. Ashique Kuruniyan’s trickery was on show, and his cross found an unmarked Anwar Ali, who scored with a towering header.

The Islanders dominated possession in the final quarter of the game, but Mohun Bagan effectively restricted the space centrally to secure a 3-1 victory.

Their upcoming challenge in the Durand Cup semi-finals against FC Goa awaits, but presently, Juan Ferrando will be satisfied with the recent performances, especially following their loss to East Bengal FC in the group stages.