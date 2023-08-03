Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bangladesh Army FT: When and where to watch the 2023 Durand Cup clash? 

The Indian football season is back after a three-month hiatus with the 132nd edition of the Durand Cup starting on Thursday. The opening encounter at the Salt Lake Stadium will witness Mohun Bagan Super Giant lock horns with the Bangladesh Army Football Team.

Having won the Indian Super League (ISL) and securing their qualification for the 2023-24 AFC Cup preliminary round, Mohun Bagan enter the new season with strong momentum.

However, the Mariners aren't resting on their laurels and have made notable additions. Three Indian national team stars, Sahal Abdul Samad, Anirudh Thapa, and Anwar Ali, have joined the squad, alongside experienced overseas strikers, Jason Cummings and Armando Sadiku.

With the departure of Carl McHugh, the Super Giant have swiftly moved into the market and are reportedly close to signing Spanish defender Hector Yuste.

While the team for the Durand Cup remains uncertain, it is expected to feature a blend of senior and junior players. The focus will be on gaining match fitness ahead of the AFC Cup qualifier round scheduled from August 16 to 22.

Mohun Bagan's head coach Juan Ferrando will not be on the sidelines as youth team head coach Bastab Roy is set to take charge against the Bangladesh side.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Army FT are a relatively unknown team, but it is believed that they have eight players from Dhaka Mohammedan Sporting Club, winners of the Local Federation Cup last year.

Head coach Abdul Razzak will hope that his side can compete with Mohun Bagan, but the hosts are overwhelming favorites to win the game, and the group, which also includes East Bengal FC and Punjab FC.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bangladesh Army FT: 2023 Durand Cup match details

Durand Cup @thedurandcup The Wait Is Over!



Just One Day to Go Before the 132nd Edition of The Durand Cup Ignites a Football Frenzy!



@adgpi @easterncomd @IAF_MCC @indiannavy @HQ_IDS_India The Wait Is Over!Just One Day to Go Before the 132nd Edition of The Durand Cup Ignites a Football Frenzy!@adgpi @easterncomd @IAF_MCC @indiannavy @HQ_IDS_India pic.twitter.com/siMuJPKxLN

Match: Mohun Bagan SG vs Bangladesh Army FT, Group A, Durand Cup.

Date & Time: Thursday, August 3, 5:45 PM IST.

Venue: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bangladesh Army FT: Telecast details

The Durand Cup match between Mohun Bagan and Bangladesh Army FT will be broadcast on Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD TV channels from 5:45 PM IST on Thursday, August 3.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bangladesh Army FT: Live streaming details

The game between the Mariners and Bangladesh Army FT can also be streamed on SonyLiv from 5:45 PM IST on Thursday, August 3.