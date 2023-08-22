Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Dhaka Abahani: When and where to watch the 2023-24 AFC Cup playoff clash? 

After securing victory in the AFC Cup preliminary round, Mohun Bagan Super Giant are set to lock horns with Dhaka Abahani in the decisive playoff fixture of the AFC Cup. The game will take place at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Tuesday, August 22.

The Mariners secured a 3-1 victory against Nepalese side Machhindra FC to cement a spot in the playoff round. A remarkable performance saw Anwar Ali net a brace, while Jason Cummings contributed a pivotal goal that firmly entrenched Kolkata Giants' position.

Juan Ferrando introduced the likes of Sahal Abdul Samad, Anirudh Thapa, Jason Cummings, and Anwar Ali in the preliminary round and they certainly did not disappoint. While Cummings and Ali were on the scoresheet, Thapa and Sahal also had their moments, with the latter influencing the play from the middle of the park.

While the new signings caught the eye, Ferrando had to rely on Dimitri Petratos to make the difference against Machhindra FC. The ISL golden boot winner made an instant impact, as he provided two assists, and changed the complexion of the game. As a result, Ferrando could drop Hugo Boumous in favor of Petratos in the crucial playoff game.

Meanwhile, their opponents Dhaka Abahani are also on the back of a victory in the preliminary round against Maldivian outfit Club Eagles.

Abahani are one of the most successful clubs in Bangladesh and faced Mohun Bagan during last season’s preliminary round. They were unfortunately on the wrong end of the scoresheet, losing 3-1 courtesy of a David Williams hat trick.

Head coach Mario Lemos has been with the club since 2018 and guided them to an AFC Cup quarter-finals back in 2019. The Dhaka-based side, who finished second in the Bangladesh Premier League last season, have the potential to cause an upset.

While defensive vulnerabilities have occasionally plagued Abahani, their tactical focus will lie on maintaining a compact shape and exploiting counter-attacking opportunities.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Dhaka Abahani: AFC Cup playoff match details

Match: Mohun Bagan SG vs Dhaka Abahani, AFC Cup Playoff Round.

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 22, 7.00 PM IST.

Venue: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Dhaka Abahani: Telecast details

The AFC Cup 2023 playoff match between Mohun Bagan SG and Dhaka Abahani isn't scheduled to be broadcast.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Dhaka Abahani: Live streaming details

The match between the Mariners and Bangladesh-based club will be live-streamed on the InSports TV app from 7.00 PM IST on Tuesday.

Fans can also watch today's game on Mohun Bagan SG's official Facebook page as a subscriber.