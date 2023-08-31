A place in the finals of the 2023 Durand Cup beckons when Mohun Bagan Super Giant lock horns with FC Goa in the second semi-final of the competition. The much-anticipated clash is set to take place at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday, August 31.

The Mariners, who will play in front of their home crowd, have started their campaign strongly. Despite a loss to East Bengal, Juan Ferrando's team bounced back and secured their quarter-final spot. Their resolute performance against Mumbai City FC stood out, as they beat the ISL Shield winners 3-1 to seal their berth in the final four.

In addition to their Durand Cup success, Mohun Bagan have also qualified for the AFC Cup after winning playoff games against Machhindra FC and Dhaka Abahani.

While the primary objective for Mohun Bagan will be to improve their match fitness for the upcoming AFC Cup matches, the drive to get one over their rivals, East Bengal FC, in the finals will loom large in their aspirations.

Speaking to the press ahead of the game, Ferrando is confident in his team’s ability but is also cautious of the threat FC Goa possesses:

"This Goa is much different from last year’s Goa. They have a new Coach. They have good footballers like Noah , Boris , Udanta, Sandesh, and Carl McHugh. So we have to give importance to them. We have AFC Cup group matches coming up. So before that playing against Goa will be a good practice match."

Meanwhile, FC Goa enter the semi-finals on the back of impressive performances and an undefeated record. The presence of head coach Manolo Marquez on the touchline for the first time will also boost the team.

The Gaurs' aspirations hinge on the exceptional talent of their talisman and leading goal-scorer, Noah Sadaoui. He was certainly unplayable at times in the quarter-finals against Chennaiyin FC, where they secured a 4-1 victory.

Marquez anticipates a fierce and intense contest and, as a result, believes that this game will prepare them for the Indian Super League starting next month:

"It always very good for any team to play in the semi-finals of a prestigious tournament like the Durand Cup. It’s very good for us also, especially as we’ve been facing some top teams. For us, we’ve just started the last part of our pre-season preparations prior to the start of the ISL and we’re happy to play in competitive situations like this right now."

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs FC Goa: Team News

Mohun Bagan Super Giant Predicted XI: Vishal Kaith, Asish Rai, Anwar Ali, Hector Yuste, Subhasish Bose, Anirudh Thapa, Hugo Boumous, Manvir Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Armando Sadiku, and Jason Cummings.

FC Goa Predicted XI: Dheeraj Singh, Seriton Fernandes, Odei Onaindia, Sandesh Jhingan, Saviour Gama, Raynier Fernandes, Carl McHugh, Brandon Fernandes, Udanta Singh, Noah Sadaoui, Carlos Martinez.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs FC Goa: Prediction

These two teams have significantly bolstered their squad ahead of the new season. The game is expected to be a tight affair, but Mohun Bagan will enjoy the backing of their home supporters and, as a result, are predicted to win over the Gaurs.

Nevertheless, FC Goa can pose problems, particularly in terms of their counter-attacking threat, which the Mariners will need to be wary of throughout the game.

Prediction: Mohun Bagan Super Giant 3-2 FC Goa