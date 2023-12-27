Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Kerala Blasters FC head-to-head stats and records you need to know before ISL 2023-24 Match 65

Another mouthwatering fixture awaits in the 2023-24 season of the ISL as Mohun Bagan Super Giant are set to host Kerala Blasters FC at the Salt Lake Stadium on Wednesday.

Despite a strong start, the Kolkata giants faced setbacks with consecutive losses against Mumbai City FC and FC Goa, raising concerns about their team dynamics.

The defensive struggles have persisted over the past month, and head coach Juan Ferrando will want to see an improvement in their final game before the break. But despite recent challenges, a victory against the Blasters could elevate Mohun Bagan Super Giant to second place in the standings, just one point behind leaders FC Goa.

"We continue with the same situation. Ashish and Yuste can play now. The team is the most important thing for me. We are ready for the next match. We are thinking of the best line-up, who’s fit, and about getting the three points, " Ferrando said ahead of the game.

Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters are currently enjoying a favorable run of form and are placed second in the standings. They are level on points with FC Goa, so a win would give them an edge over their rivals despite playing more games.

Ivan Vukomanovic’s men have been impressive at home, winning five out of their seven games. However, their away performances have raised questions, with two losses in four games.

The absence of Adrian Luna also poses a challenge for the Blasters, but forwards Dimitrios Diamantakos and Kwame Peprah have stepped up so far. Additionally, the strong defensive contributions from Milos Drincic and Marko Leskovic have provided a solid foundation as they enter this fixture with positive momentum.

"We’re progressing well despite setbacks—key injuries to Sitorio, Dohling, Jeakson, Lallawmawma, Luna. Our unity defines us; consistency and points matter in the long run. Wounded teams are the most dangerous. They’re formidable with quality players, a strong coach, and home advantage. We can’t underestimate them," Vukomanovic said in the pre-match press conference.

Mohun Bagan SG vs Kerala Blasters FC: Head-to-head record

Matches played: 6

MBSG wins: 5

KBFC wins: 0

Draws: 1

Mohun Bagan SG vs Kerala Blasters FC: Top goalscorers this season

Mohun Bagan SG: Jason Cummings (4)

Kerala Blasters FC: Dimitrios Diamantakos (6)

Mohun Bagan SG vs Kerala Blasters FC: Stats and numbers from the 2023-24 Indian Super League season

Most saves: Vishal Kaith (12), Sachin Suresh (24)

Most shots per 90: Dimitri Petratos (4.0), Kwame Peprah (3.0)

Most chances created: Hugo Boumous (15), Adrian Luna (26)

Most clearances: Hector Yuste (28), Milos Drincic (36)