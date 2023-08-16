Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Machhindra FC preview, prediction, team news, and more | 2023-24 AFC Cup 

Mohun Bagan Super Giant are all set to lock horns with Nepalese side Machhindra FC in the 2023-24 AFC Cup preliminary round at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. The qualifier round, which will decide the Mariners’ place in the AFC Cup, will take place on Wednesday, August 16.

Mohun Bagan started their campaign with two comfortable victories against Bangladesh Army FT and Punjab FC in the Durand Cup. However, their momentum was disrupted in the final group stage match by local rivals East Bengal FC, who posed a challenge for Juan Ferrando.

The Spanish coach named a strong lineup for the game against the Torchbearers, with new signing Armando Sadiku and Anirudh Thapa starting. In addition to the already star-studded squad, Australia international Jason Cummings and record signing Sahal Abdul Samad also made their debut for the club from the bench.

Despite this formidable lineup, Mohun Bagan encountered difficulties in breaking down East Bengal's resolute defense and struggled to defend counter-attacks on multiple occasions.

Ferrando will have his work cut out for him on the training ground and will want his side to improve on the attacking patterns before the pivotal showdown that holds the potential to determine their place in the continental competition.

Meanwhile, Machhindra FC, Mohun Bagan's opponents, secured the second position in Nepal's A-division last season. Their 3-2 triumph against Bhutan's Paro FC earned them the chance to face Mohun Bagan in the AFC Cup's second preliminary round.

The Kathmandu-based club were established in 1973, but much of their success has arrived in recent years. They notably clinched consecutive league titles in 2020 and 2021. While finishing as runners-up this season, they are touted as a strong and aggressive team capable of posing problems for their opponents on the break.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Machhindra FC: Team News

Juan Ferrando rotated his lineup in all three of the Durand Cup games, seeking to boost his players' fitness levels in the group stages ahead of the AFC Cup.

The team has remained injury-free, which will allow the Spanish coach to field his best lineup for the qualifier. This implies that barring defender Hector Yuste, all new signings could potentially make the starting lineup.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant predicted XI: Vishal Kaith, Asish Rai, Anwar Ali, Brendan Hamill, Subhasish Bose, Glan Martins, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Hugo Boumous, Dimitri Petratos, and Jason Cummings.

Machhindra FC’s notable players include their goalkeeper and captain Bishal Shresta, attacking midfielder Bimal Magar, and striker Afeez Oladipo, who scored against Paro FC in the qualifiers. Head coach Kishore Kumar will want to start his best players against a strong Mohun Bagan side.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Machhindra FC: Prediction

Given their attacking firepower, Mohun Bagan Super Giant are clear favorites to win the tie and cement their place in the AFC Cup.

Nonetheless, the setback against East Bengal FC has cast uncertainties over their offensive patterns. Machhindra FC would have taken cues from East Bengal and will look to stay compact and limit spaces in midfield.

The game is expected to be an intriguing tactical affair, and it will be interesting to see whether Ferrando sticks to the same plan or changes his system after the defeat.

Prediction: Mohun Bagan Super Giant 2-0 Machhindra FC.