Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Maziya S&RC preview, prediction, team news, and more for the AFC Cup 2023-24 clash

Mohun Bagan Super Giant are back in continental competition, as they are set to take on Maldivian club Maziya S&RC in their second match of the 2023-24 AFC Cup. The game is scheduled to be held at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Monday, October 2.

The Mariners began their AFC Cup campaign with an impressive 4-0 victory against fellow Indian Super League side Odisha FC.

While a first-half red card for Mourtada Fall may have made it easier, their performance in the second period was truly outstanding. Dimitri Petratos contributed with a brace, and goals from Sahal Abdul Samad and Liston Colaco secured the three points.

Juan Ferrando's team has been in exceptional form this season, as they have started their ISL campaign with two wins in two games while also recently winning the Durand Cup.

However, during the pre-match press conference, Ferrando emphasized the need for caution against Maziya, a team they faced last season and defeated emphatically with a score of 5-2.

"They are totally different from the last season, because they’re improving the quality of their local player," Ferrando said. "Their plan is different than the last time. They are more comfortable with the ball, more aggressive in the attack and we need to control the details in these aspects."

Ferrando showered compliments on Maziya, and their outstanding performance this season justifies the accolades. They have maintained an unbeaten record in the league, securing victory in four of their last five matches leading up to this game.

Furthermore, their 3-1 win over the Bangladesh champions, Bashundhara Kings, in the opening AFC Cup match adds significant importance to this fixture in terms of qualification.

Addressing the media, Maziya's head coach, Milomir Seslija, expressed his confidence in the team despite entering the game as the underdogs.

"A difficult game against a difficult opponent," Seslija said. "They are fantastic attacking wise. We are here to play football, try to get something and see our progress. We have nothing to lose, we are not scared."

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Maziya S&RC: Team news

Mohun Bagan Super Giant have a fully fit squad apart from Ashique Kuruniyan, who suffered an ACL injury and is ruled out of the season.

Maziya, on the other hand, have several injury concerns, as Seslija revealed that his first-choice goalkeeper, striker, and their skipper Samooh Ali will be sidelined for this game.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Maziya S&RC: Telecast and live streaming details for the 2023-24 AFC Cup clash

The game between Mohun Bagan SG and Maziya will be broadcast on Sports18 and is available for live streaming on both JioTV and Fancode App from 7:30 PM on Monday, October 2.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Maziya S&RC: Prediction

Mohun Bagan are certainly the heavy favorites to win this tie. The quality of their squad and the depth they possess are arguably the best in the country.

However, Maziya are a completely different side this season and could pose problems for the Mohun Bagan defense, who have struggled to defend counter-attacks at times.

Despite this, Mohun Bagan possess match-winners within their ranks and will benefit from strong support in Kolkata. As a result, they are expected to secure another three points.

Prediction: Mohun Bagan SG: 3-1 Maziya S&RC