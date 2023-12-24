Mohun Bagan Super Giants vs FC Goa result yesterday: Who won match 61 of ISL 2023-24

The Mohun Bagan Super Giants lost 4-1 to FC Goa in their ninth game of the ISL 2023-24 season at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Saturday, December 23. It was also the Gaurs' ninth game of the season.

FC Goa came into the game being placed top of the table with 23 points from eight games. Mohun Bagan Super Giants, on their end, came into the game placed fourth in the table with 19 points from eight games.

FC Goa sought to create a three-point gap between them and second-placed Kerala Blasters. The Gaurs had drawn their last game 0-0 against Mumbai City FC.

The Mariners suffered their first defeat of the season in their previous game against Mumbai City FC. That match also had its fair share of controversy concerning red cards.

Mohun Bagan Super Giants were desperate for a victory in this match, after having a poor AFC Cup campaign and losing their last game.

The contest started in the worst way possible for the hosts as they conceded a penalty in the 10th minute when Manvir Singh handled the ball inside the box after a high boot. Noah Sadaoui made no mistake in converting from the spot.

Mohun Bagan Super Giants tried hard to score an equalizer but failed to do so. Manvir Singh and Sadiku's attempts were all dealt with comfortably by the FC Goa defense.

The Gaurs' defense created a record of going 545 minutes without conceding a goal - an ISL record.

Victor Rodriguez scored the second goal for FC Goa in the 42nd minute when Brandon's cross found him on the edge of the box as he chested the ball down to Carl McHugh. The latter brilliantly sent the ball into Victor's path and the Spanish midfielder made no mistake in side-footing it into the back of the net.

Noah Sadaoui made it 3-0 in the 45th minute when he received a pass from Brandon Fernandes. He made no mistake in slotting the ball past Vishal Kaith after outfoxing the Mariners' defense.

Dimitri Petratos scored one back for the hosts in added time of the first half from a direct free kick, after Glan Martins was fouled. It was a wonder strike from the Australian striker and the Mariners will hope he keeps performing such acts during the remainder of the season. The scoreboard at halftime read 3-1 in favour of the visitors.

The second half saw both sides trying to gain control of the game in the early stages, but neither side was capable of doing so. Mohun Bagan Super Giants made some changes at halftime, but they didn't work out to their plans.

Noah Sadaoui missed a golden opportunity to complete his hat trick in the 51st minute but his shot from the middle of the box went straight to the keeper. He could have scored from the rebound but botched that attempt too.

The match turned into a boxing bout with both teams going into the tackles hard and not giving their opponents an inch of space. Manolo Marquez seemed to have every answer that Mohun Bagan Super Giants had to ask of his side, as he kept his defense solid.

FC Goa kept their motive and gameplay intact as they ventured forward in search of more goals. Mohun Bagan Super Giants had their half-chances but failed to utilize them.

Another penalty ensued when Saviour Gama was brought down inside the box by Anirudh Thapa in the 90th minute. Carlos Rodriguez made no mistake in converting from 12 yards out.

The scoreboard at full-time read 4-1 in favor of the visitors. Manual Marquez's side kept their unbeaten record this season intact and created a three-point gap at the top of the table.

Manuel Marquez's FC Goa is still unbeaten

FC Goa beat Mohun Bagan 4-1 (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Manuel Marquez's FC Goa is still unbeaten in the ISL this season. The game on Saturday was a testament to his brilliant skills as a manager. His tactics were spot on and they made the highest-paid ISL squad look like school boys.

The Gaurs will hope that they keep this unbeaten run going till the end of the season. FC Goa will hope to end the calendar year on a high as they face NorhtEast United away in their penultimate game of 2023.

Mohun Bagan Super Giants lose their second game on a trot

Subhashish Bose didn't have the best of games (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Juan Ferrando had to witness the brutal sight of the Mohun Bagan fans wishing for his resignation as they kept shouting "Juan Out" from the stands during this contest.

Mohun Bagan Super Giants lost their previous game against Mumbai City FC 2-1. And, with the embarrassing defeat at home this time, Juan faced the rough side of the Kolkata crowd. The Mariners will hope that the side is capable of making a comeback and challenge for the title.