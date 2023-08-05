Morale high among Hyderabad FC supporters ahead of the upcoming season

Hyderabad FC, who start the 2023-24 season against Delhi FC in the Durand Cup, have a lot to look forward to. The winners of the ISL in the 2021-22 season have lost a bulk of their players to other clubs. But they have responded swiftly in the ongoing transfer window by signing a host of top-quality players. These include Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Jonathan Moya, Joe Knowles, and the like.

Former manager Manolo Marquez too has left the club, being snapped up by rivals FC Goa. Former technical director Thangboi Singto has been named as the new head coach by the club while Irishman Conor Nestor is the first-team coach. Shameel Chembakath continues as an assistant coach.

The club seemed to be on its heels until a week ago, when they began their preseason inexplicably just a week before their first game.

The team begins its new season against Delhi FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, August 6. Sources close to the department have told Sportskeeda that there were a few matters outside of the club's orbit of influence that forced their hand in this.

Although this isn't ideal, the supporters of Hyderabad FC will feel that their players have gelled enough to play as a unit in the Durand Cup. They can easily achieve peak fitness by the time the Indian Super League begins in late September.

If anything, the Durand Cup will provide the Yellow and Black Brigade with an opportunity to analyse their strengths and weaknesses, given that there are a lot of new faces around.

"Looking forward to challenging for the Durand Cup" - Fans upbeat about Hyderabad FC's chances in the season-opener

The mood amongst the supporters of the club is buoyant ahead of the upcoming season. The foremost supporters' group of the club, the Deccan Legion, has been instrumental in bringing the love for football back to the city. The group provides one with a sample size bypassing the length and breadth of common comprehension.

Nameeth Bhat, an employee of Amazon, who has supported the club since its inception, is keyed up for the new season. He says:

"One memory that I will never forget is that of watching the team lift the ISL trophy in Fatorda from the stands alongside the travelling fans. For this season, we have signed experienced foreign players to add to our younger group of Indians. I look forward to us challenging for the Durand Cup and finishing in the playoffs position in ISL."

The mood in the camp is palpable. The club were dealt an untimely blow when a report from the news website 'The Bridge' came out on Thursday, August 5, saying that a ban on transfer registrations might force Hyderabad into a crisis.

Hyderabad FC @HydFCOfficial to the first team



The duo of Ramhlunchhunga and Sajad Parray have joined training after loan spells last season!



Welcome back, boys 🖤



#TheNawabs #WeAreHFC #మనహైదరాబాద్ #HyderabadFC pic.twitter.com/5ruLkHy4Ht to the first teamThe duo of Ramhlunchhunga and Sajad Parray have joined training after loan spells last season!Welcome back, boys

However, the supporters, who are well and truly the backbone of the club, are in a positive frame of mind. They know that the club will have a contingency plan in place for sure.

Satya Palti, a sports journalist who has been vocal about the club's case from the time it was formed, is unfazed. He knows that Hyderabad FC are prone to facing challenges and their management can be trusted to solve these problems.

"Hyderabad FC is a club that has faced challenges since its inception. Even in season one, we had only one month or less for pre-season, but we did not give up. Change is common in football, especially in ISL. However, the challenges Hyderabad have faced are unique, and this is what motivates both the fans and the club to work harder to win every game and fight for the trophy each season. This season will be no different."

Satya adds:

"Despite what people may say, the fans are optimistic about what will happen this season. We have the best management, who know how to handle any situation that comes our way."

The club, it is true, has faced a lot of challenges, perhaps much more than any other club in the history of the ISL. Their inaugural season in 2019-20 was a disaster, as they finished right at the bottom of the table with just 10 points to their name. A change in coaching staff ensured that they finished fifth the next season.

And the rest, of course, is history. Manolo Marquez's side went on to win the title in 2021-22 and finished second in the 2022-23 season. Their former manager, however, had given an explosive interview to the Times of India earlier this year. He implied that it was the non-payment of wages that had forced him to leave the club.

This news hurt the supporters of the club immensely, along with the departure of the entire foreign contingent save club captain Joao Victor. Hyderabad FC though, as is their wont, have found a way to deal with the situation.

After a brief lull in the transfer market, they managed to make a splash for themselves by announcing the signings of Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Jonathan Moya, Joe Knowles, Petteri Pennanen, Aaryan Saroha, and Makan Chothe.

The co-owner of the club, Varun Tripuraneni, gave a statement on social media earlier last month, saying that Marquez was not wrong, but that the situation is much better now.

He promised the fans a good ride in the season ahead. This will cheer the supporters of Hyderabad immensely. What will also help is their faith in the Yellow and Black Brigade, whose character lies in coming back from setbacks, whether on the field or off it.

The philosophy of Hyderabad FC, where every supporter becomes a part of the club's community, is summed up best by Kashti Raj, a medical student and one of its fiercest supporters.

"Hyderabad FC became my refuge during a tough time, providing me with a sense of belonging when I needed it most. It's more than just support; it felt like finding a community that feels like home."

She adds:

"With a well-balanced squad and a distinctive approach from the coaching staff, I believe Hyderabad are looking for consistency in performance. Not only will we focus on having a good ISL season but also perform well in the Durand Cup."

With the morale of their supporters at an all-time high, things seem to be on the upturn for Hyderabad FC. Even if things have gone bad for them off the field in the past, the future, it appears, is extremely bright.

The Maidaan at Gachibowli will be filled to the brim this season in expectation of consistent performances from the club, who typify the spirit of the city they come from.