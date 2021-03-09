Mumbai City FC 0-0 (6-5 on penalties) FC Goa: Player ratings as Islanders reach 2021 ISL final after dramatic shootout 

Mumbai City FC became the first team to book their place in the 2021 Indian Super League (ISL) final after beating FC Goa in a dramatic penalty shootout at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.

The two sides, who shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw in the first leg, played out a 0-0 draw this time around. However, Mumbai City FC nicked it by a 6-5 scoreline in the penalty shootout. Here are the player ratings from the match.

Mumbai City FC player ratings

Amrinder Singh - 9/10

Amrinder produced two fabulous saves in normal time to preserve Mumbai City FC's clean sheet. He palmed away Romario's shot in the 48th minute that later hit the crossbar. A stooping header from Pandita in the 63rd minute was also on its way in but Amrinder's quick reflexes ensured the ball didn't cross the line.

Amey Ranawade - 8/10

Amey put his body on the line to produce a great block in the 27th minute when the entire goal was left gaping.

Mourtada Fall - 7/10

Fall had an off-day by his standards as he mistimed his tackles on Noguera and Ortiz.

Hernan Santana - 8/10

Santana made up for his center-back partner's errors by making 4 interceptions in the game.

Santana made up for his center-back partner's errors by making 4 interceptions in the game.

Vignesh Dakshinamurthy - 7/10

Vignesh rarely contributed anything while bombing forward and failed to check Romario's runs properly at the start of the second half.

Ahmed Jahouh - 7.5/10

Jahouh's crossfield passes turned the defense into attack in the blink of an eye. Defensively, he committed a lot of reckless fouls.

Raynier Fernandes - 6.5/10

Raynier contributed little to Mumbai City FC's trio of Boumous, Le Fondre and Bipin going forward. He committed a few tactical fouls to stop the rhythm of play.

Rowllin Borges - 6/10

Like Raynier, Borges too committed a lot of cheap fouls. However, FC Goa failed to capitalize on them.

Hugo Boumous - 7/10

Boumous made some good penetrating runs down the middle. However, he went down cheaply expecting to win a foul, but couldn't fool the referee.

Bipin Singh - 6/10

Bipin's threat on the left-wing was nullified by Ivan Gonzalez. The speedster couldn't create a single goalscoring opportunity for Mumbai City FC.

Adam Le Fondre - 7/10

Adam Le Fondre was back in his favored center-forward position. However, his only shot of the game was blocked by Adil Khan.

FC Goa player ratings

Dheeraj Singh - 7/10

Dheeraj had very little to do in the game as Mumbai City FC didn't register a single shot on target.

Ivan Gonzalez - 9/10

Deployed as a right-back, Ivan derailed Bipin's runs throughout the match. He also made a goal-line clearance later in the game from a Mumbai City FC set-piece.

James Donachie - 8.5/10

Donachie was like a rock in the back and rarely gave any space for Adam Le Fondre to exploit. The Aussie could have sent FC Goa to the ISL final in the dying embers of regulation time. However, he failed to connect Edu Bedia's free-kick.

Adil Khan - 8.5/10

Adil performed his defensive duties with aplomb alongside Donachie at the heart of the defense. A shoulder tackle on Amey early in the game summarized his physical prowess.

Saviour Gama - 8/10

Gama looked lively going forward and kept Raynier quiet. His low cross in the 48th minute found Romario. But the Mumbai City FC custodian produced a valiant save in the end.

Gama looked lively going forward and kept Raynier quiet. His low cross in the 48th minute found Romario. But the Mumbai City FC custodian produced a valiant save in the end.

Glan Martins - 7.5/10

Glan exerted good pressure on Mumbai City FC players to win balls in the final third. The local lad was also successful most of the time.

Edu Bedia - 8/10

Bedia orchestrated FC Goa's attacks from behind by helping the side build from the back. His free-kick in the dying embers of regulation time almost ensured the Gaurs a place in the ISL final.

Alberto Noguera - 8/10

Noguera combined well with Ortiz as the duo looked threatening down the center for FC Goa. He also floated dangerous balls from set-pieces.

Alexander Romario Jesuraj - 8.5/10

Romario looked lively in the second half. His shot after the teams resumed play almost ended in a goal for FC Goa. Later in the game, he curled a deadly cross but Pandita's header was saved by Amrinder.

Jorge Ortiz Mendoza - 7.5/10

Ortiz played as a false nine for FC Goa and dropped deep to create opportunities for his teammates. However, he fumbled in the final third. He was expected to have a better outing.

Ortiz played as a false nine for FC Goa and dropped deep to create opportunities for his teammates. However, he fumbled in the final third. He was expected to have a better outing.

Redeem Tlang - 7/10

In the 27th minute, Redeem stroked the ball powerfully to keep his shot on target. However, Amey produced a valiant block to deny FC Goa a goal.