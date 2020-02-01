Mumbai City FC 1-0 NorthEast United FC: 3 Reasons why the home side registered a hard-fought win | ISL 2019-20

Mumbai City registered a 1-0 victory (Image Courtesy: ISL)

NorthEast United FC took on Mumbai City FC in their 13th game in the Indian Super League. Both the teams were looking to win the game after failing to get all three points in their last league encounter.

The Islanders and The Highlanders made a couple of changes to their starting lineups. The game started off as a cagey affair as both the teams didn't want to concede first. Mumbai City FC finally took the lead in the 44th minute through a Diego Carlos shot from inside the box and went into the break with the lead.

The second half saw some end to end action without any change to the scoreboard. With the win, Mumbai City FC moved into the fourth position while The Highlanders remained in ninth.

On that note let us take a look at three reasons why NorthEast United FC lost to Mumbai City FC.

#3 Misfiring attack for NorthEast United FC

NorthEast United FC have scored the least amount of goals in the Indian Super League this season. A lot of this is due to the team having a shortage of striking options. After Asamoah Gyan got injured, The Highlanders didn't have a single natural striker in their squad until Andy Keogh arrived. The only striker present was in the reserves side. Gyan has been the highest goal scorer for NorthEast United this season and with him out for the season, they don't have someone who can replicate what the Ghanian did.

After Gyan and Maxi got injured, NorthEast United signed Andy Keogh and Simon Lundevall to replace them. It was Keogh's third game and Lundevall's second, but both of them have been far from impressive.

NorthEast United did create a few chances during the game, but the lack of finishing from the strikers hurt them. If NorthEast United are to have any hopes of moving up in the points table, then their strikers must start scoring goals.

