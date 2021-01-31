Mumbai City FC 1-2 NorthEast United FC: Player ratings as Highlanders stun Mumbai

-

NorthEast United FC pulled off a stunning 2-1 victory over league leaders Mumbai City FC in match 76 of the ISL.

Here is how the players fared in the match.

Mumbai City FC Player Ratings

Amrinder Singh - 6.5/10

Amrinder Singh has been one of the most consistent performers for his team this season, but the two goals he conceded went past him like bullets. He could not have done anything to stop them.

Amey Ranawade - 6/10

Ranawade faced trouble on the flanks from the NEUFC midfielders, and his eagerness to bomb down the pitch cost him on a few occasions.

Mourtada Fall - 6.5/10

Fall was positionally all over the place when Mumbai conceded two early goals, and was substituted in the match in what was seemingly a tactical call by Sergio Lobera.

Mandar Rao Dessai - 5.5/10

Mandar's crosses were hardly threatening the NEUFC back-line, and he needed to be more accurate with them to enable Mumbai to play the way they normally do.

Hernan Santana - 6/10

Santana was out-muscled by Lalengmawia on a couple of occasions, and that's all one needs to know about his performance for the duration of time he was on the pitch.

Raynier Fernandes - 5/10

Raynier was unlucky to suffer a slight injury in the initial stages of the first half, owing to which he could not complete the game.

Ahmed Jahouh - 5/10

Jahouh was completely off the boil, and his searching balls to the flanks from deep positions were ineffective. A poor performance.

Jackichand Singh - 5/10

Jackichand's movement was suffocated on the flanks by the NEUFC defenders, and his reunion with Lobera did not go as planned.

Hugo Boumous - 6/10

Even during a loss, Boumous looked like Mumbai's most effective player. Unfortunately, his team didn't do enough to get over the line eventually.

Bipin Singh - 6.5/10

Bipin was tireless in his efforts, and he deserved praise for that reason. All he was missing was the usual quality he brings to his play.

Bartholomew Ogbeche - 6/10

Ogbeche's threat was nullified by Lambot in the first half, although he did pose some problems in the second half. Ultimately, he did not find the space to pick out any passes or shoot.

NorthEast United FC Player Ratings

Subhasish Roy - 7.5/10

Even through the television set, Roy's screams to organize the defence could be heard loud and clear. He greatly aided in ensuring that the Highlanders did not lost concentration in defence.

Nim Dorjee - 7/10

Dorjee provided the assist for Brown's first goal, and had a great game offensively. In fact, he was so good going forward that his defensive frailties can be overlooked.

Mashoor Shereef - 7/10

It was a composed performance for Shereef along side Lambot, and he won almost every ball that he contested for in the air.

Benjamin Lambot - 7/10

Lambot is the leader of this NorthEast United FC defence, and he could also have scored early in the game if he took down a ball in the Mumbai box during the second phase of play after a corner. He shackled Ogbeche through the match.

Provat Lakra - 7/10

Lakra could have had an assist to his name if Deshorn Brown had converted the chance that the former made for him. It was a solid performance, both offensively and defensively from the left-back.

Lalengmawia - 8/10

All of twenty, Mawia displayed maturity beyond his years on the pitch today, and ran the midfield against the best team in the league. He is a player who is improving with every game.

Khassa Camara - 7/10

Camara was essential to NEUFC's victory. He broke down almost every attack that Mumbai City FC initiated.

Federico Gallego - 6.5/10

Gallego pulled strings in midfield by dropping back from his advanced attacking positions, and pulling the Mumbai centre backs along with him. It helped open up a lot of spaces for the likes of Suhair and Deshorn Brown.

Suhair VP - 7/10

Suhair cannot ever be faulted for the effort, but his final ball left a lot to be desired. If he gets that right, NEUFC can be even more dangerous going forward.

Deshorn Brown - 8/10

Brown spoke about how NorthEast United FC's style of play suits him, and his performance today certainly demonstrated that.

He finished his chances with precision, and should have had a hat-trick in the first twenty minutes itself after putting his third chance wide of the goal.

Luis Machado - 7/10

Machado was the catalyst behind every good attacking movement that NEUFC initiated today. It was one of his best performances since joining the club.