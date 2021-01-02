Mumbai City FC 2-0 Kerala Blasters: Player Ratings as the Islanders climb back to the top | ISL 2020-21

Mumbai City FC regained their top spot in the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) points table as they defeated Kerala Blasters 2-0 at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday. Adam le Fondre (3') and Hugo Boumous (11') scored for the Islanders in the first quarter of the match to seal the deal.

Here are the Player Ratings from the match.

Mumbai City FC Player Ratings

Amrinder Singh - 9/10

Amrinder Singh was named the Hero of the Match for his performance (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Amrinder made two crucial saves in the match to preserve Mumbai City FC's lead. If it weren't for his efforts, the Islanders would have ended up sharing the spoils.

Amey Ranawade - 7/10

Sahal Abdul Samad beat Ranawade on a couple of occasions with his trickery. Ranawade was lucky to see his side not conceding a goal.

Mourtada Fall - 9/10

Fall made some timely sliding tackles and headed clearances to keep Kerala Blasters at bay.

Hernan Santana - 7/10

Santana had a subdued performance compared to his center-back partner, Mourtada Fall.

Mandar Rao Dessai - 8/10

Mandar produced a good shift upon his return and could have scored a goal in the 14th minute. However, his overlapping run ended with the shot sailing inches high.

Rowllin Borges - 8/10

Borges was deployed ahead of the back-four and blocked Kerala Blasters from penetrating through the center.

Ahmed Jahouh - 8/10

Jahouh punted a 70m long ball to release Boumous and register an assist.

Bipin Singh - 7.5/10

Bipin troubled the opposition with his dashing runs and could have registered two assists in the match. But the Mumbai City FC players fumbled to deliver the final product.

Hugo Boumous - 8.5/10

Hugo Boumous in action for Mumbai City FC against Kerala Blasters (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Boumous scored the second goal for Mumbai City FC and also won two penalties for his side. Although he couldn't convert his spot-kick, Kerala Blasters found it difficult to control his presence in the final third.

Raynier Fernandes - 7/10

Raynier was threatening while initiating counter-attacks for Mumbai City FC, especially from Kerala Blasters' corner-kick.

Adam le Fondre - 7.5/10

Le Fondre slotted the ball home in the 3rd minute from the penalty spot to give Mumbai City FC the lead. However, he missed a golden opportunity to double his tally in the dying minutes of the first half when he skied his effort.

Kerala Blasters Player Ratings

Albino Gomes - 8/10

Albino conceded two goals in the match but also saved a penalty.

Jessel Carneiro - 6.5/10

Jessel swung in some good crosses for Kerala Blasters, but Fall's aerial presence ensured they never reached the intended target.

Costa Nhamoinesu - 6/10

Costa commited an ill-timed sliding challenge in the opening five minutes of the game to concede a penalty. He failed to head Kerala Blasters' corner-kicks too.

Sandeep Singh - 6/10

Sandeep stayed ahead in the 11th minute and allowed Hugo Boumous to have a free run, which resulted in Mumbai City FC's second goal. He also conceded a penalty later in the game, but replays showed he won the ball cleanly.

Nishu Kumar - 6.5/10

Nishu had trouble dealing with Bipin's pace in the first half. While making his run forward, he was often derailed in his tracks.

Vicente Gomez - 6/10

Gomez made a horrendous back-pass early in the game, which put undue pressure on Costa to commit a penalty.

Facundo Pereyra - 5.5/10

Jahouh and Borges nullified the threat of Facundo when the latter went forward to initiate attacks.

Jeakson Singh - 8/10

As a result of Gomez and Facundo's poor performance in the midfield, Jeakson had to bear the brunt of Mumbai City FC's attacks. He gave away everything to stop their movements and was fairly successful.

Sahal Abdul Samad - 7/10

Sahal Abdul Samad takes a shot for Kerala Blasters (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Sahal had a mixed outing. He created two wonderful opportunities for himself but Amrinder Singh parried away his efforts. However, he almost gave away a goal to Mumbai City FC when his misdirected back-pass in the first half sent Bipin free in the left flank.

Jordan Murray - 6/10

Murray failed to justify his selection in the starting line-up of Kerala Blasters as he didn't register a single shot on target.

Lalthathanga Khawlhring - 6.5/10

Khawlhring could have pulled one goal back for Kerala Blasters just before the half-time whistle. However, he failed to angle his body properly while trying to hit the ball with his strong foot in front of an empty net.