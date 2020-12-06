Mumbai City FC 2 - 0 Odisha FC: Player Ratings as Islanders breeze past out-of-form opponents | ISL 2020-21

Mumbai City FC ran out 2-0 winners over Odisha FC in Match 18 of the ISL on Sunday. They now sit on top of the table on goal difference, with nine points from four matches.

Here is how the players fared in the first match of the day.

Mumbai City FC Player Ratings

Amrinder Singh - 8/10

The India number two was once again solid in his display, as he has been in all matches of this season's ISL. He had to make a sharp save from Diego Mauricio early in the second half, and was up to the task.

Mehtab Singh - 8/10

Mehtab Singh did not put a foot wrong at the back, along with the experienced Mourtada Fall. The two could go on to become an extremely solid partnership for the Islanders in the ISL.

Mourtada Fall - 7/10

There are very few matches in which faults can be picked out in Mourtada Fall's game. Despite ending up on the winning side, this was one of them. He had a few reckless tackles that went unpunished. He could have landed his team in serious trouble, had they been spotted.

Advertisement

Mohammad Rakip - 7.5/10

Rakip showed great energy and dedication towards the cause till the final whistle was blown. He is yet another name in the list of young Indian full-backs with immense potential. Rakip's timing of tackles was also nearly perfect, and he was unafraid to get involved in situations where it hurt.

Cy Goddard - 7/10

Barring a golden opportunity from close-range that Goddard failed to convert in the first half, the youngster was generally creative on the ball. He will be a vital ace up Sergio Lobera's sleeve as the season goes on.

Vignesh Dakshinamurthy - 7/10

Vignesh was quick, used his body strength well in one-on-one duels, and fulfilled his responsibilities on the pitch.

Rowllin Borges - 8.5/10

Rowllin Borges once again showed why he is the best Indian central defensive midfielder. He ghosted into the box to score his team's second goal after a cross by Bipin Singh. He was at the centre of all defensive actions as well. Borges is an asset to the team and the ISL.

Ahmed Jahouh - 8/10

Everything that the 32-year-old Moroccan does, seems effortless on the pitch. His performance today was complete with some of his flicks and tricks. Every time he initiated an offensive action, it would result in some sort of tangible goal-scoring opportunity.

Advertisement

Bipin Singh - 8/10

In terms of being a pacy winger who has the ability to deliver a killer final ball, Bipin Singh is right up there. He created plenty of opportunities, and gave the assist to Rowllin for the second goal.

Hugo Boumous - 7/10

Boumous benefited from having Ahmed Jahouh behind him and Bipin Singh on the flank. He was in plenty of goal-scoring positions, and should have ended the day with a goal himself.

Bartholomew Ogbeche - 7/10

One of the deadliest strikers in the ISL last season, Ogbeche finally got the start he was waiting for. He converted the penalty that gave Mumbai City FC the first goal of the game, and would be happy with his overall performance today.

Odisha FC Player Ratings

Kamaljit Singh - 6/10

Kamaljit Singh was unlucky to go off with an injury after he collided with Mourtada Fall towards the end of the first half. He was replaced by Ravi Kumar. Singh could not have done much to prevent the goal scored by Ogbeche through the penalty, as it was well placed.

Shubham Sarangi - 7/10

Sarangi was unlucky that it was his handball which led to the referee awarding a penalty. Apart from that, Sarangi was his usual self, driving forward with the ball and finding his teammates with regularity.

George D'Souza - 7/10

Starting for the first time in the ISL this season, D'Souza was calm and composed through the match. He won all his individual battles, which is something that coach Baxter will be pleased with. D'Souza is another defensive option for Odisha for the rest of the season.

Advertisement

Jacob Tratt - 6.5/10

Whether it was the heat and humidity or just the intensity of the match, Jacob Tratt looked out of sorts on more than a few occasions. The Australian is usually more assured with his performances, and will hope to rectify that in the games to come.

Gaurav Bora - 6/10

Gaurav Bora has been excellent for Odisha FC so far this season, but today was not his day. He looked tired and sluggish as well. With Odisha languishing at the bottom of the table after today's loss, he needs to find his form back quickly.

Steven Taylor - 6.5/10

Taylor was not directly at fault for the goals that were conceded by his side today. But he did not get himself into the one-on-one physical duels like he normally does.

Jerry Mawihmingthanga - 6/10

Simply put, Jerry did not get enough of the ball to make a tangible impact on the match today. He will need to find ways to get himself into the game more, or risk being an isolated character on the pitch.

Cole Alexander - 7.5/10

If there is one thing that is always guaranteed by Cole Alexander, it is sheer effort on the pitch. There was plenty of that on display today. Had it not been for his tackles in the midfield, Odisha FC might have lost by a bigger margin.

Nandhakumar Sekar - 6.5/10

Sekar is currently lacking an end product. There were occasions today when he was thwarted by the opposition full-backs when he should have released the ball earlier. It was poor decision-making from him today.

Advertisement

Daniel Lalhimpuia - 6/10

Lalhimpuia was substituted in the second half. But before that, he did the basics right. There was nothing noteworthy in his performance apart from that.

Diego Mauricio - 6/10

Diego Mauricio was often isolated in the top half of the pitch, but still did whatever he could. A couple of good opportunities were manufactured by him, but unfortunately to no avail. It was a frustrating evening for the Brazilian.

Substitutes -

Ravi Kumar - 5/10

Ravi Kumar could have done better to save the attempt on goal from Rowllin Borges for the second goal of the game. He could have taken his place in the starting XI with a more assured performance. But he failed to do so.

Laishram Singh - 4/10

Laishram Singh should have pulled a goal back for his team in the second half, when he was clear through on goal. However, he put his attempt wide, and lost the ball on more than one occasion.

Marcelinho - 5/10

There is something amiss about Marcelinho's performances this season. He seems to lack energy on the pitch. Marcelinho failed to make an impact when he came on in the second half.